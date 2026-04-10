MSU's Gulbin, Eckley Hear Reports Ahead of NFL Draft

It will not be long before Matt Gulbin and Ryan Eckley learn where they are playing next season.

Gulbin was Michigan State's best offensive lineman this past season, starting the first 11 games of the season before missing the season finale with an injury. That same ailment kept Gulbin from participating in drills during this year's NFL Combine .

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Both he and Eckley , MSU's former star punter, are both probably going to get their names called during the NFL Draft this season. The draft, held in Pittsburgh this year, runs from April 23 to April 25. That third and final day, from the fourth round onward through the seventh, is when Spartan fans can expect to see them picked.

Here's what the pros think about both players as prospects:

Ryan Eckley's Report

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley, right, celebrates a deep punt with teammate Darius Snow during the fourth quarter in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Punter scouting reports are relatively straightforward, but they do have nuances. No one is going to deny the leg Eckley has -- he led the FBS by averaging 48.5 yards per punt in 2025. Eckley is also used to punting in the cold and other less-than-ideal conditions, something that is a non-negotiable at the pro level.

Glancing at the report on the NFL website , there are some things Eckley needs to work on, according to draft analyst Lance Zierlein. He says that Eckley's punts don't usually have enough hang time. They go far, but when the hang time is poor, Michigan State's gunners don't have enough time to get down and have an easier shot at getting to the returner.

What is still on Eckley's side is the ability to pin opponents deep. Whenever teams decide to punt at or around midfield, that's when Eckley is at his best. Eckley dropped 20 of his 49 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line last season, but there have been several instances where he's dropped it inside the 10, the five, and even the one.

Matt Gulbin's Report

Michigan State's Matt Gulbin, right, hugs quarterback Aidan Chiles before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the nice things Gulbin has going his way is his versatility. He only played center for the Spartans, but he also has experience at playing guard from his time at Wake Forest, where he was developed by now-MSU offensive line coach Nick Tabacca .

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has really liked Gulbin as a prospect. He said back in February that he thinks Gulbin could go in the third or the fourth round, which is above the public consensus. As of March 30, Kiper has Gulbin as his No. 7 center in the draft.

Sep 9, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (54) during the second quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Zierlein has Gulbin a little closer to where he's expected, projecting Gulbin to go in the fifth or sixth-round range. Gulbin's consistency over his three years as a starter at Wake Forest and MSU is one of the listed strengths, but his arms are a concern.

His arms were listed at 31 3/4 inches each, which is a couple of inches shorter than most linemen's. That lowers his margin of error as a lineman, just because it can be a little easier for opposing defensive linemen to grab and control Gulbin's chest and jersey area.