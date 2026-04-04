3 Potential Fits for MSU's Gulbin as NFL Draft Nears

It will not be long before tons of college prospects have NFL homes.

The most promising pro prospect coming out of Michigan State this year is Matt Gulbin , who was the Spartans' starting center this past season. Punter Ryan Eckley has a great chance at being drafted, but you don't normally see special teams specialists, except for truly elite ones, get selected until the end of the draft in the sixth or seventh round.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Gulbin is being projected to go around the fourth round or so right now. The Sporting News released a mock draft on Thursday that had him going there, as did CBS. His versatility and ability to play both center and guard are two of the biggest things going in his favor.

As for who might pick him, here are a couple of teams that would make a lot of sense:

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to a play against Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bolstering the offensive line is one of the Detroit Lions' biggest needs this offseason. They signed Cade Mays to likely play center and have Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge at the two guard spots, but adding another piece to the OL room in Gulbin, who can help fill in anywhere on the interior, would be a nice boost for Detroit.

It's been a long time since the Lions have spent a draft pick on a Spartan. Quarterback Drew Stanton, picked in the second round of the 2007 draft, is the last Michigan State player to be chosen by the state's NFL team. Before him, it was the late Charles Rogers at second overall in 2003.

Houston Texans

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans are another team considered to need more help on the interior of their offensive line, too. ESPN listed it as their top need last week.

Pro Football Focus ranked Houston in the bottom half of the NFL for both pass and run blocking last year, which is a bit of a surprise for a team that went 12-5 last season and made the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With some irony thrown in, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if MSU's prospect ended up going to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. The lack of reliability from the men up front was the Chargers' biggest weakness -- their 60 sacks allowed were tied for the second-most in the NFL and the most among playoff teams.

According to PFF, Los Angeles was dead last in the NFL in run blocking (37.7) and second-to-last in pass blocking (50.5). Adding Gulbin to the interior would make plenty of sense.