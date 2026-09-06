Spartans Have Ways To Go Despite Win vs. Toledo

The new era of Michigan State Spartans football is underway after their first win of the season against the Toledo Rockets, 30-20.

Pat Fitzgerald scored his first win as Spartans head coach in a game that stayed competitive through the final minutes of regulation. No, it isn't the dominant triumph Spartans fans had come to see as the norm during the Mark Dantonio era, but it is a win nonetheless, even if the program still has things to work on ahead of next week's home game against Eastern Michigan.

There is Work To Be Done

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks with a referee during the third quarter in the game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The optimist in me would look at some of the playmakers on both sides of the ball for reasons to be excited about the team. In his first game coaching away from Iowa, special teams coordinator LeVar Woods made his phase the strength of the team . However, I have concerns after watching the Spartans last night on the tiny screen of my iPhone.

While Michigan State scored on all five of their first-half drives, most of them ended with a field goal, while scoring only 19 points from those drives. Execution in the high and middle red area must improve if the Spartans are to have better opportunities against the Big Ten's best, especially with a road trip to Notre Dame coming up.

Michigan State kicker Liam Boyd (37) makes a field goal against Toledo during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, you can have all of the great stops you want. It doesn't matter if you allow two explosive plays that change the game, as the Spartans did in the second half, to go down 20-19 with 13:47 left in the game. You would like to see better discipline in coverage (Charles Brantley) and run fit and gap discipline (Devin Vaught) in those respective situations, and it is something defensive coordinator Joe Rossi must tighten up.

Spartans' Flaws Are Correctable

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to players during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, these are correctable issues— mistakes that are coachable and provide the Spartans a chance to turn it around with another mid-major non-conference opponent coming up. Across the board, there are encouraging signs.

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic looked poised and rarely forced a mistake, while running back Cam Edwards looked to be the star of the offense with no go-to pass-catchers in a wide-open wide receiver room. Outside of the two explosives, Michigan State's defense looked stout against the run and put Toledo's passing game into a bottleneck.

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) controls the ball during the game against the Toledo Rockets \at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald should be proud of how his team looks, considering the numerous changes made to it during the offseason. If the Spartans can get more touchdowns out of their red zone trips and limit the explosive plays, they could make things interesting against future opponents Notre Dame, Oregon, and Washington.