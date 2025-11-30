MSU's Jonathan Smith on Maryland Win, Future with Program
DETROIT --- The future is still uncertain for Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, despite the Spartans' 38-28 victory over Maryland on Saturday night. He confirmed that he doesn't know yet whether he will be back during his postgame press conference after the game.
MSU finished up Smith's second season at the helm with a 4-8 overall record and a 1-8 mark in Big Ten play, with the lone win being the final game of the year against the Terrapins. Including the vacated wins from the 2024 season, Smith is 9-15 overall and 4-14 against conference foes during his tenure in East Lansing.
Watch Jonathan Smith here:
More on Smith
Smith deserves some credit for keeping this team together for one last game, despite the eight-game losing streak and all the negativity that has swirled outside the program. That's not an easy task these days when players can mentally pack it in so easily, with the option to enter the transfer portal always available.
Michigan State looked like the team that wanted a win more on Saturday night, and that stems from the top down.
The amount of young talent on this year's team is also relatively promising. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has three years of eligibility remaining, and already looks like somebody who has the chops to be a great QB at this level. He had 291 passing yards and four touchdowns to just one interception and picked up his first win as a starter on Saturday.
True freshman Aydan West was also a starting corner for the Spartans during the game. Hybrid running back/wide receiver Bryson Williams' only touch during the game was a 14-yard rush; he's another true freshman. Star wide receiver Nick Marsh and linebacker Jordan Hall --- barring the portal --- are set to return next season, as well. MSU's incoming recruiting class is ranked above the 2025 class.
As minute as they may seem, there are some signs that the Smith era could --- just maybe --- work out if he is given the appropriate amount of time. Firing coaches after two years on the job, even in this climate, is still unusual (and very expensive).
Everyone is going to have to wait and see about Smith's future at Michigan State. It feels a little late for athletic director J Batt to make a decision either way --- keeping him would've helped recruiting, and firing him would give MSU a needed head start on its coaching search.
