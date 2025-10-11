Spartan Nation

MSU's Jonathan Smith Goes Over Rough Loss vs. UCLA

See what Michigan State's head coach had to say after his team lost 38-13 against UCLA.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media following his team's 38-13 loss to UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media following his team's 38-13 loss to UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State just got crushed by UCLA during its homecoming game, 38-13, to fall to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten conference play. Now in his second season with an 8-10 record and a 3-9 mark against conference opponents, a lot of heat is starting to be directed towards head coach Jonathan Smith, especially after a blowout loss at home.

After Saturday's game, Smith talked to the press about his team's third consecutive loss, where he feels the program is at, and other things. A full video of his postgame press conference has been provided.

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, right, talks with UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper before the football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Watch Jonathan Smith here:

In addition, a partial transcript of Smith's opening statement has been provided.

Transcript

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the second quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SMITH: OK, I'll start with, it's just not good enough. I'll start with myself, think about the staff, as we were responsible of preparing these guys for the week, and they come out and execute, and look great energy, and we didn't have it today.

I told the locker room, again, we lost a bunch of one-on-ones. All three phases. Opportunities to get off the field (for the defense) did not take place, the way they could run the ball...

Sparty
Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

And so we're at the halfway point, talked about it in the locker room just now. 3-3. That's the reality, it's gotten beat the last three weeks coming out, and we gotta work to fix some things that we can fix. But we gotta be able to play in the manner that we win way more one-on-ones than we did today.

Q: Jonathan, do you have an update on Aidan (Chiles) and what his status is?

SMITH: Yeah, he got banged pretty good at the start of the third (quarter) and wasn't available the rest of the time.

David Santiago, Kekai Burnett
Michigan State's David Santiago (41) and Kekai Burnett (51) combine for a tackle during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Q: And then the fourth and one call you mentioned earlier, I guess the thought was that wasn't designed to be that sweep, toss play.

SMITH: Checked play. We were gonna sneak it. They squeezed it, the check went to an outside play, and they lost a one-on-one.

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, center, looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

