MSU Hockey Gets Big Commitment from Former NHL First-Round Pick

Michigan State hockey has reportedly landed a massive commitment.

According to a report by Kevin Weekes , a respected analyst on NHL Network, the Spartans' hockey program has landed a commitment from goalie Joshua Ravensbergen. This is a big-time addition to MSU's 2026-27 roster, with Ravensbergen being a first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks during the 2025 NHL Draft.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen is selected as the 30th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ravensbergen, who is from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, went 30th overall in the draft. Not very many goalies get picked so high, though; Ravensbergen was just the second goalie who went off the board.

Currently, Ravensbergen is playing for the Prince George Cougars in the WHL (Western Hockey League). So far this season, Ravensbergen has a save percentage of .916 and a GAA of 2.67 through 29 games, according to his page on EliteProspects .

More on Ravensbergen, What his Commitment Means

The commitment of Ravensbergen certainly seems to indicate a contingency plan for life after Trey Augustine for Michigan State. Augustine will have one more year of eligibility after this season, but given his dominant .948 save percentage and 1.52 GAA, it certainly seems like it may be time for him to sign with the Detroit Red Wings --- who picked him in the second round in 2023 --- and go pro after this season.

Landing Ravensbergen immediately guarantees that MSU will have a worthy replacement for Augustine. Also worth noting is that the Spartans already have another NHL draft selection as a backup to Augustine right now.

Melvin Strahl was a fifth-round selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 and is a freshman on this year's team. He's made a pair of starts, one against Northern Michigan, one against Colgate, and did well. Strahl only allowed four goals on 55 shots, giving him a solid save percentage of .927, though it is a limited sample size.

Perhaps there will be a bit of competition at goalie, but Ravensbergen's first-round status certainly seems to indicate that he would be the favorite. Strahl is about a year and a half older than Ravensbergen, so there is not a very big experience gap to make up there.

Aug 3, 2024; Plymouth, MI, USA; Canada's goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (31) reacts to a shot against USA during the second period of the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

As for the scouting report on Ravensbergen, EliteProspects wrote on its 2025 NHL Draft Guide that he is "An imposing 6-foot-5 goalie who moves well and has elite play reading, Ravensbergen doesn’t have to look flashy because he’s always in the right position. He challenges shooters appropriately, which can lead to situations where he simply engulfs the entire net because of his size."

For additional reference, Augustine is only listed at 6-foot-1 on MSU's roster. Strahl is 6-foot-3.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

