Artemi Panarin Trade Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Rangers Star

Artemi Panarin and the Rangers are set to go their separate ways in the coming weeks, if not at the end of this season. New York held Panarin out of its lineup on Wednesday night for what the team described as “roster management” purposes, and the Rangers intend to continue keeping him shelved through the Olympic break.

Panarin has a full no-movement clause in his contract, so he’ll be able to dictate where he ends up. The Rangers have reportedly told him that they’ll work to find a trade to a preferred landing spot of his. NHL rosters will freeze on Feb. 4 until Feb. 22, so if a deal isn’t done before then, it’ll have to wait until after the Olympic break.

Considering Panarin makes north of $11.6 million per season, the Rangers are reportedly prepared to retain some of his contract if it helps facilitate a deal.

Here are some possible destinations for Panarin ahead of this year’s trade deadline (March 6) as his time with the Rangers winds down.

San Jose Sharks

Perhaps no team has made quite as big a leap in 2025-26 as the Sharks have. Led by 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, San Jose finds itself in the hunt for the playoffs after failing to win more than 32 games in any season since the 2018-19 campaign. Panarin could bolster their offense, and is reportedly open to signing an extension with the Sharks beyond this season, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

San Jose has plenty of expiring contracts and also have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, which would be valuable trade pieces if the Rangers come calling. Adding Panarin to the Sharks’ top line alongside Celebrini and Will Smith would be an excellent fit, adding a proven veteran to the youthful first line.

Detroit Red Wings

No team in the NHL has more cap space to work with this season than the Red Wings. Currently second in the Atlantic Division, Detroit could make a big splash––something they failed to do during the offseason, by acquiring Panarin from the Rangers. He’d instantly slot into the top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, which would be one of the best attacking units in the sport.

Panarin has 30 power play goals over the last four seasons, and he’d be an elite fit on the Red Wings’ special teams unit that ranks sixth in the NHL with a 24.1% conversion rate.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have been one of the NHL’s most aggressive teams in recent years at the trade deadline. They acquired Jake Guentzel in 2023-24, briefly had Mikko Rantanen in 2024-25 (before shipping him to Dallas when it became clear he wouldn’t sign an extension), and will once again be prowling the market for a marquee mid-season addition prior to March’s deadline.

Panarin would be a great fit for the Canes, who are once again contenders to win a Stanley Cup, which has eluded them in recent years. Carolina has both the draft capital and cap space to make a real run at Panarin, and it’d be surprising if they weren’t at least in the mix.

Anaheim Ducks

Antoher team blessed with an abundance of cap space, the Ducks could be an intriguing fit for Panarin. They’ve done business with the Rangers in the past, having acquired Jacob Trouba in 2024 and Chris Kreider this past offseason. Panarin could reunite with his former teammates in Anaheim, while also landing with a youthful Ducks team that is trending upwards.

More on Sports Illustrated