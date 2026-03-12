Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Zach Werenski, Robert Thomas, Macklin Celebrini)

We have a huge 14-game NHL slate on Thursday night, so there are more than enough players to choose from for some prop picks tonight.

Nick Suzuki saved us from getting shut out last night, and I’m looking at Zach Werenski, Robert Thomas, and Macklin Celebrini for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, March 12.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zach Werenski OVER 0.5 Assists (-148) at Panthers

Robert Thomas OVER 0.5 Points (-135) at Hurricanes

Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+135) at Bruins

The Blue Jackets are one of my NHL best bets tonight against the Panthers, and I would be surprised if Zach Werenski didn’t get on the scoresheet.

The Norris Trophy candidate has 68 points (48 assists) in 57 games so far this season. After missing some time with an illness, Werenski had no points against the Mammoth before picking up one assist against the Kings and two in Tampa Bay.

Werenski now has an assist in 9 of his last 11 games, with 14 total helpers in that span. He’s recorded an assist in 34 of 57 games this season, so this -148 price feels low tonight in Florida.

Despite his name being in rumors, the Blues did not trade star forward Robert Thomas at the deadline. And he’s showing why he’s so sought after as of late.

After missing nearly two months, Thomas returned on March 1 with a goal and an assist in Minnesota. He has points in all five games since his return, stretching his point streak to seven games dating back to January 9.

Thomas has 12 points in those 7 games, and has recorded a point in 28 of 47 games this season.

We’re getting favorable odds here due to the matchup against a tough Carolina team, but the Hurricanes have allowed 24 goals in seven games since the Olympic break.

Macklin Celebrini has a homecoming of sorts tonight against the Bruins. The Sharks superstar spent the 2023-24 season at Boston University, recording 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games with the Terriers before being drafted first overall by San Jose.

Celebrini now has the Sharks in the playoff picture thanks to his 90 points (33 goals) through 62 games.

The sophomore sensation has scored in four straight games for San Jose, and the Bruins have been inconsistent defensively since the break. Boston has allowed just one goal three times, but it has also seen the Penguins score five and the Predators score six against them.

I’ll back Celebrini to stay hot in a city he knows well tonight.

