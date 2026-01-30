MSU Hockey Gearing Up for Massive Series at Penn State

Lots of eyes are going to be on Michigan State hockey this weekend.

MSU is up to No. 2 in the national rankings, but is actually third in the current Big Ten standings with 30 points in 14 conference games. The good news is that top-ranked Michigan and No. 5 Penn State are both only one point ahead of the Spartans for a tie of first place.

Oct 10, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against the Clarkson Golden Knights during the second period at Pegula Ice Arena. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The even better news is that Michigan State gets a shot to pass the Nittany Lions this weekend. MSU swept Penn State in East Lansing back in November, winning the first game 2-1 in overtime and then 5-0 in game two.

A lot has happened since, though. PSU, winners of seven in a row by multiple goals, gets Michigan State at its place now. Friday's game (6 p.m. ET, B1G+) is at Pegula Ice Arena, but Saturday's contest (1 p.m. ET, BTN) is getting taken outdoors to Beaver Stadium.

More on this Series' Stakes

Michigan State's Patrick Geary skates off during a game against Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State only needs two points out of the possible six to clinch the season series against Penn State, but the Nittany Lions will remain above MSU in the standings unless the Spartans find a way to grab four points this coming weekend.

Reminder: the points system in the Big Ten is different than the NHL. Teams get three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime/shootout win, one for an overtime/shootout loss, and none for a regulation loss.

This series and next will be huge for Michigan State's hopes of winning a third consecutive Big Ten title. MSU takes on Michigan next week --- with one game there being in Ann Arbor, and another at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the annual "Duel in the D."

Following that, the schedule really does lighten up. The Spartans finish the regular season with series against Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Minnesota, the bottom three teams in the seven-team Big Ten. Taking this series against Penn State and then UM --- a very huge if --- would make Michigan State the favorite to win the conference, given that weak remaining schedule.

Players to Know on Penn State

Oct 4, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Player No. 1 to know on Penn State is Gavin McKenna, whom Michigan State once recruited and, more importantly, is to be the presumptive first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points this season. McKenna scored PSU's only goal against MSU in the first head-to-head series.

McKenna is tied with Matt DiMarsico for the team lead in points. DiMarsico is the leader in goals, having put 14 in the net this year, along with 15 assists.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks to the team before the start of the second period of the Big Ten tournament game against Ohio State on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming series vs. Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW