Michigan State Hosting FSU EDGE Transfer on Visit

Michigan State is getting another transfer portal prospect with experience playing at a big school on campus.

Florida State EDGE transfer Jaden Jones will be visiting East Lansing on Saturday, per a tweet from his X account on Friday. Jones is a grad transfer with two years of eligibility, getting those extra years because he began his career at junior college Hutchinson CC and due to a medical redshirt. Jones will be playing his sixth year of college football in 2026.

Jones played during all 12 of FSU's games this past season, starting three of them. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Jones made seven total tackles with one tackle for loss and one pass defense.

Michigan State is not the only Power Four team in pursuit of Jones. His X account also indicates that he has taken visits to Missouri and N.C. State. The Spartans have already picked up Southeast Missouri State EDGE Trey Lisle , as well as Weber State defensive end Keahnist Thompson from the transfer portal thus far.

More on Jones

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the 10th FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On3 ranks Jones at 504th overall among all players in the transfer portal, as of late Friday night. That places him at 49th among all EDGE rushers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 171 defensive snaps in 2025 across all 12 of the Seminoles' games this fall. He started three games against Wake Forest, Clemson, and Virginia Tech. Jones also played 50 special teams snaps, mostly being on FSU's field goal block team, but also helping out on punt returns occasionally.

PFF graded Jones' defense to a 65.6 overall across his 171 defensive snaps. The site credits him with six pressures across 85 pass rushing snaps, grading him to a 54.9 there. Jones had a grade of 72.3 on run defense.

Jones missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to injury. He appeared in five games for FSU during its 2023 season, registering two tackles. The Montgomery, Ala. native was a highly touted JUCO prospect before that, being ranked sixth nationally by the On3 Consensus, also being the top-ranked EDGE rusher.

Need of Pass Rush for MSU

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi runs to the locker room before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State needs to have more of a pass rush next season. MSU only had 22 sacks this past season, putting the Spartans in the bottom half of the FBS. One year before that, Michigan State only had 19 sacks.

Getting Jones will be one step in the right direction. There is a lot of production to make up, though. Only 5.5 of the Spartans' sacks from 2025 are set to be back for 2026.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

