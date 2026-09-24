How MSU's Cam Edwards Can Bounce Back Against Nebraska

Cam Edwards had no shortage of rushing opportunities in his first two weeks with the Michigan State Spartans, as he had a minimum of 20 carries and an entire game plan formed around him for the benefit of the team.

Going against the No. 3 team in the nation, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it seemed like Edwards would continue to be the main focus of the offense. Yes, the passing attack needed to get going at one point or another, but Edwards would still be there to be the backbone of the offense, no matter what happened.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Cam Edwards (0) runs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That outcome was what should have happened, but what matters isn't what should have happened; it is what did happen. Edwards had only 12 carries for 38 yards at Notre Dame, and the team suffered offensively because of it.

So what happened, and what could change in Week Four against an opponent that will continue to challenge the Spartans in all aspects of their game? Furthermore, could the Notre Dame game have been a fluke for Edwards, and is optimism warranted in believing he will bounce back right away?

What Could Change for Edwards

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Cam Edwards (0) runs against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) and safety Luke Talich (28) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To begin, it was quite rainy at Notre Dame, which did not suit Edwards well. He struggled partly because of the weather, or at least there was a strong correlation, and when he started to have a bad day, coach Pat Fitzgerald cooled down his production to avoid any unnecessary injuries from the slippery ground when the production was not going to be there anyway.

However, in MSU's next match and first game of Big Ten play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the weather should be much nicer and the ground much drier for Edwards. That could greatly help him bounce back after the tough showing.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) tackles Michigan State Spartans running back Cam Edwards (0) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Edwards Can Fuel Resurgence

But could it also simply have been a fluke? Looking back at his most recent season with UConn, he has several games of around 60 yards, but nothing under 40 yards all season. It was the biggest game of his career in recent memory, and the weather, along with injury scares in the past couple of weeks, could have lined up for him to have a bad game and nothing more.

If so, given that he is fully healthy and available, Edwards will have a bounce-back game against the Cornhuskers, and Spartan fans can expect a great outing from the Spartans' star offensive player.