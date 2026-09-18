MSU Football's Best Asset Against Monster Notre Dame

It is no surprise the Spartans are considered the underdog against the No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, whom they face this Saturday on Notre Dame's home field on rainy turf, and that a whole lot will have to go MSU's way for something crazy to happen.

Player matchups will all have to go the Spartans' way for a miracle upset to occur; units not expected to do much will need to do a lot , and improved units will have to continue improving to pull it off; however, there is one person who is above all of those moving parts: Pat Fitzgerald.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, sings the fight song with the team after defeating Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald took the head coaching position this offseason for the Spartans after a short tenure with Jonathan Smith, and he must continue what he has already done this season, as it is paramount to a possible upset.

What Fitzgerald Has Done, and Can Do, for MSU

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; aMichigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald shakes hands with Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton after the game att Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first game of the year against Toledo, Fitzgerald already faced a situation that would have put last year's team in a tough spot, as the Rockets were able to find a lead in the second half. In previous years, that might have led to a loss, but Fitzgerald got the team's head back in the game and came out on top.

In a similar way, he was able to fix up the offensive line in the second half when MSU played against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, as Alessio Milivojevic was getting pressured and Cam Edwards did not have much space to work with behind the line until Fitzgerald was able to get a proper word in with the unit.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald celebrates a play against Toledo with offensive lineman Trent Fraley (63) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team would obviously prefer to start the game by playing clean on offense and stifling on defense, but that might not happen because of the jitters of the first big game of the season, the environment of Notre Dame's stadium, or even the weather. How MSU responds to a potential early punch will decide the game, and that is where Fitzgerald comes in.

Fitzgerald is MSU's best asset, a seasoned coach who has already done great things this season, and this will be his opportunity to really show off MSU's new culture of grit. If he can do what he says he wants to do, MSU's chances of a miracle upset increase mightily. It's a long shot for the Spartans this weekend, but there might be a chance for some magic.