MSU Football's Best Asset Against Monster Notre Dame
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It is no surprise the Spartans are considered the underdog against the No. 3-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, whom they face this Saturday on Notre Dame's home field on rainy turf, and that a whole lot will have to go MSU's way for something crazy to happen.
Player matchups will all have to go the Spartans' way for a miracle upset to occur; units not expected to do much will need to do a lot, and improved units will have to continue improving to pull it off; however, there is one person who is above all of those moving parts: Pat Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald took the head coaching position this offseason for the Spartans after a short tenure with Jonathan Smith, and he must continue what he has already done this season, as it is paramount to a possible upset.
What Fitzgerald Has Done, and Can Do, for MSU
- In the first game of the year against Toledo, Fitzgerald already faced a situation that would have put last year's team in a tough spot, as the Rockets were able to find a lead in the second half. In previous years, that might have led to a loss, but Fitzgerald got the team's head back in the game and came out on top.
- In a similar way, he was able to fix up the offensive line in the second half when MSU played against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, as Alessio Milivojevic was getting pressured and Cam Edwards did not have much space to work with behind the line until Fitzgerald was able to get a proper word in with the unit.
- The team would obviously prefer to start the game by playing clean on offense and stifling on defense, but that might not happen because of the jitters of the first big game of the season, the environment of Notre Dame's stadium, or even the weather. How MSU responds to a potential early punch will decide the game, and that is where Fitzgerald comes in.
- Fitzgerald is MSU's best asset, a seasoned coach who has already done great things this season, and this will be his opportunity to really show off MSU's new culture of grit. If he can do what he says he wants to do, MSU's chances of a miracle upset increase mightily. It's a long shot for the Spartans this weekend, but there might be a chance for some magic.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.