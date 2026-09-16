Why Michigan State Could Have Chance Against Oregon

The Spartans are about to play one of their biggest games of the year, which means that all focus will be on their match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but something happened in Week Two for one of MSU's other opponents that cannot be brushed over, even with the massive game shortly ahead.

After all, when one of the titans of the game is proven to be not so invulnerable, and it seems like MSU could actually pull off an upset, it needs to be paid attention to. That is the case for the Oregon Ducks, who were formerly ranked within the top ten teams in college football. Many other teams have stumbled , but they are among the biggest.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked by Oklahoma State defensive end Keviyan Huddleston as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So what actually happened, and what can be done to make sure nobody forgets about the possible upset ahead, even while all focus goes to the Week Three match against the Fighting Irish with their best units?

What Happened to the Oregon Ducks?

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is tackled by the Oklahoma State Cowboys defense during the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon already had a scare in Week One against Boise State, only winning by one touchdown even though they were expected to be much more explosive than that; however, Boise State was expected to at least be good coming into the season, and a game like that was not anything to be overly concerned about.

However, they were stunned in their Week Two game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who came in as underdogs and winless after losing to Tulsa. They were supposed to be nobody's, supposed to be trounced, and supposed to be an easy game for the Ducks.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks lost 39-31 and became the second team on MSU's schedule to falter against a team that is supposed to be infallible, the other being the Michigan Wolverines in a controversial win against the Western Michigan Broncos.

Right now, MSU can do little beyond studying what worked for the Cowboys, but maybe that will be enough to give MSU an edge. However, in theory, some things give MSU an advantage.

Where MSU Can Possibly Find Advantages

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass against Eastern Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans are better than Oklahoma State on offense, at least based on how they've performed on average through two games of the season. MSU has put up more than 30 points a game, while the Cowboys are closer to 25. Not only that, but they are supposed to be much more experienced in the Big Ten by the time Oregon rolls around.

By game day, Alessio Milivojevic will have had all season to get comfortable in MSU's offense, Cam Edwards will continue to be a well-oiled machine, and the offensive line will know what Milivojevic needs play by play. Their experience as a unit in the Big Ten compared to the Cowboys, along with their better offense so far, should give MSU a good advantage heading into the game.