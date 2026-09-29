How MSU Can Shift Offense After Cam Edwards Sidelined

The Spartans had a really rough day in their Big Ten Conference opener at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as they just could not get over the injury bug no matter what they did. It felt as though a player was going down for the Spartans on every play, both offensively and defensively.

Only one unit avoided injury, and the rest lost some of their biggest stars. The biggest injury hit star Cam Edwards, who was already having a great season and had fans optimistic for what was to come. He was the engine of the offense, and in the blink of an eye he was ruled out for the season, going no further than the Cornhuskers.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards, center, grabs his knee after getting injured on a run against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have plenty of depth at running back, but none of the rushers thus far have proven to be at the level Edwards was at, which means the offense is going to have to change. But how exactly should it change?

It Might Be Time To Go All In on Passing

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) passes upfield during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game has struggled this season, and it feels like the Spartans have been avoiding going all in on it for that reason, which is fair. A struggling unit should not have to be the center of the offense.

However, the first place MSU went all in on has already failed, and replacements will take a while to step up. So nothing should stop the Spartans from going all in on the pass attack, working out the kinks, and growing not only this season but next season, with Alessio Milivojevic leading the way.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic takes the field before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Passing Attack Will Be Much More Crucial

The only way MSU can improve the pass attack is to give key players reps, and with players like Cam Fancher leaving the team after this season due to eligibility, the focus really needs to be on Alessio Milivojevic.

So, even if the team does not want to go fully in and look for Edwards' replacement in players like Jaziun Patterson and Marvis Parrish, for the next few games, it would be beneficial to trust Milivojevic completely to see what will happen and to give Milivojevic better experience in the long term.

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a first quarter pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If things do not go the way MSU wants, they might revert to the original rush-heavy scheme; if it goes well, they can focus on the player who will lead the team for the near future. It's a win-win.