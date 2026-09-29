Skip to main content
Spartan Nation

How MSU Can Shift Offense After Cam Edwards Sidelined

The Spartans lost Cam Edwards, and the team has changed as a result.
Nathan Berry|
Michigan State’s Cam Edwards leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing.
Michigan State’s Cam Edwards leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Michigan State Spartans

The Spartans had a really rough day in their Big Ten Conference opener at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as they just could not get over the injury bug no matter what they did. It felt as though a player was going down for the Spartans on every play, both offensively and defensively.

Only one unit avoided injury, and the rest lost some of their biggest stars. The biggest injury hit star Cam Edwards, who was already having a great season and had fans optimistic for what was to come. He was the engine of the offense, and in the blink of an eye he was ruled out for the season, going no further than the Cornhuskers.

Cam Edwards
Michigan State’s Cam Edwards, center, grabs his knee after getting injured on a run against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have plenty of depth at running back, but none of the rushers thus far have proven to be at the level Edwards was at, which means the offense is going to have to change. But how exactly should it change?

It Might Be Time To Go All In on Passing

Alessio Milivojevic
Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) passes upfield during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • The passing game has struggled this season, and it feels like the Spartans have been avoiding going all in on it for that reason, which is fair. A struggling unit should not have to be the center of the offense.
  • However, the first place MSU went all in on has already failed, and replacements will take a while to step up. So nothing should stop the Spartans from going all in on the pass attack, working out the kinks, and growing not only this season but next season, with Alessio Milivojevic leading the way.
Alessio Milivojevic
Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic takes the field before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Passing Attack Will Be Much More Crucial

  • The only way MSU can improve the pass attack is to give key players reps, and with players like Cam Fancher leaving the team after this season due to eligibility, the focus really needs to be on Alessio Milivojevic.
  • So, even if the team does not want to go fully in and look for Edwards' replacement in players like Jaziun Patterson and Marvis Parrish, for the next few games, it would be beneficial to trust Milivojevic completely to see what will happen and to give Milivojevic better experience in the long term.
Alessio Milivojevic
Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a first quarter pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • If things do not go the way MSU wants, they might revert to the original rush-heavy scheme; if it goes well, they can focus on the player who will lead the team for the near future. It's a win-win.
Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Nathan Berry
NATHAN BERRY

Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.