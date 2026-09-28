Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Northwestern Wildcats suffered their first losses of the season in Week 4. Penn State was upset by the Wisconsin Badgers, and Northwestern fell to the defending national champions. The Wildcats put up a good fight, but eventually lost to the Hoosiers 29-23.

The two teams will now be seeking their first Big Ten win of the season when they face each other on Friday night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Penn State -2.5 (-115)

Northwestern +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Penn State -145

Northwestern +120

Total

OVER 45.5 (-108)

UNDER 45.5 (-110)

Penn State vs. Northwestern How to Watch

Date: Friday, October 2

Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Penn State record: 3-1

Northwestern record: 2-1

Penn State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Penn State is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Penn State is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Penn State's last 10 games

Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in Northwestern's last 10 games

Penn State vs. Northwestern Key Player to Watch

Griffin Wilde, WR - Northwestern Wildcats

Griffin Wilde has been fantastic at wide receiver for Northwestern so far this season. He's leading the team in both receptions (14) and receiving yards (245). He's coming off a performance where he hauled in six receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana. If he can do that against a team like the Hoosiers, he should be able to torch other Big Ten defenses, including Penn State's.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction and Best Bet

As much as I like Northwestern this season, this is the ultimate buy-low, sell-high spot. Bettors are going to run to bet on Northwestern after they almost upset the defending champions, while bettors will be scared to lay points on a Nittany Lions team that just suffered an embarrassing loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

With that aside, let's remember that Penn State ranks 25th in net adjusted EPA per play, and their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per play this season at 3.9. Their defense can carry them to a win and cover as long as the offense doesn't implode for the second straight week.

Pick: Penn State -2.5 (-115) via BetMGM

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