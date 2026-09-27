3 Instant Takeaways From MSU's Disappointing Nebraska Performance

EAST LANSING — File that game firmly under the “disappointing” category.

Hope for a positive start to Big Ten play felt abundant in Spartan Stadium entering Saturday evening against Nebraska . It really didn’t last long, as the Cornhuskers rolled over Michigan State , 31-13, in a game that didn’t feel all too different from the last two years and erased any optimism from last week’s effort at Notre Dame. MSU dropped to 2-2, and Nebraska moved to 4-0.

The Offense Might Be Rough

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic readies for a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU’s offense, just as a whole, might end up being bad again this year. Alessio Milivojevic has played poorly against both of the Spartans’ serious opponents this year, and it looks very clear that he probably worries too much about the blitz, but that’s also partially because he doesn’t trust his receivers to get open downfield.

The Spartans quickly gave Cam Fancher a shot early in the second quarter at the start of a drive. Well, Fancher showed why he’s a change-of-pace guy and not a starter by taking a 15-yard sack and then throwing a pretty bad interception on the next play.

Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher takes a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It feels like an all-around talent problem at the skill positions. Milivojevic was great at the end of 2025, but it feels like opposing defenses are beginning to figure him out, and his lack of mobility and probably just-average arm talent is beginning to catch up with him. Michigan State’s wide receivers are much worse than last year’s. Who knows how long Cam Edwards will be out? He was seen on crutches after his apparent right knee injury.

There is a significant lack of a “dude” who is really going to stress out opposing defenses on this side of the ball, especially if Edwards winds up being out long-term. There isn’t a Nick Marsh on offense. There really isn’t even an Omari Kelly. Assuming this continues the rest of the way, some high-value upgrades from the transfer portal will be a big need for MSU. The Jimmies and the Joes aren’t enough right now.

Injuries, Injuries, Injuries

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall leaves the field in a cart after an injury against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What hardly helped things is that it felt like a Michigan State player was hurt every other play. Starting cornerback Tyran Chappell was ruled out on the availability report before the game. Then, Tre Bell, the other starting corner, got hurt during warmups. Running back Cam Edwards got hurt. Offensive lineman Conner Moore got hurt. Linebacker Cam Stodghill got hurt (though he eventually returned).

That was all just in the first half. Then, on the very first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, linebacker Jordan Hall got hurt.

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Dion Crawford also left the game during the fourth. MSU hasn’t exactly had the greatest injury luck in recent years, but it had felt like the Spartans had gotten through non-conference relatively well. Linebacker Brady Pretzlaff was the only player who had been ruled “out” on Friday’s availability report.

It didn’t feel like Nebraska necessarily exploited all of those losses Michigan State had on Saturday. Regardless, there are still eight games left in the season, and losing that many significant contributors in just one game is very significant, especially if a few end up being long-term ailments.

More Missed Opportunities

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks around before a game against Nebraska. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the last two weeks against Notre Dame and Nebraska is that Michigan State isn’t good enough on the plays that really, really matter. The Spartans had plenty of opportunities to make the complexion of this game a lot different, and they hardly took advantage.

MSU blocked a punt early on in the game, but Evan Young was flagged for a pretty silly holding penalty that extended Nebraska’s possession. The Cornhuskers got their first touchdown of the day a few plays later. Michigan State’s defense allowed a 13-yard touchdown with two seconds to go in the half. Alessio Milivojevic had a pair of turnovers while MSU seemed to have a decent drive going.

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic runs for a gain against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the frustrating part of these last two losses. The seeds of a relatively well-coached football team are there, but Michigan State has been pretty easily out-talented and treated like a relatively inferior opponent in each of the past two weeks. Sadly, that’s just the mark of a bad football team.

Perhaps Nebraska is a better opponent than anticipated, but MSU’s schedule only looks more difficult from here. Wisconsin upset No. 13 Penn State on the road on Saturday, which makes next week’s trip to Madison only seem more difficult. Kickoff during that one is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.