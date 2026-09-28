Michigan State Football: Week 4 Special Teams Summary

The Spartans had a less-than-stellar Big Ten opener at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as it seemed like nothing could go their way no matter what they tried, and almost every unit struggled to get things going for the majority of the game.

Injuries were rampant: offensive powerhouse Cam Edwards was taken out early with a potentially serious injury; defensive leader Jordan Hall dealt with nagging injuries; and overall, the game was a demoralizing loss.

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald (left) and Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule meet at mid-field after the game Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team as a whole is a massive work in progress and will continue to be throughout the rest of the season, but there was still one unit that was able to get done what they needed to for the most part, being the special teams that needed a bounce-back game just as much as other units did.

Special Teams Summary: The Only Unit To Avoid Injuries

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both the offense and defense suffered heavy blows to their stars, and if some of those injuries are long-lasting, the units will not be the same for the rest of the season, but the special teams were able to avoid the injury bug, which is a small victory to be thankful for.

Especially if the Spartans lose a bunch of their firepower on the offensive side of the ball, the special teams are going to be needed more than ever for long field goals, punts in tight situations, and more. They are fully healthy and ready to take up that mantle.

Special Teams Summary: The Stats for the Unit

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd (37) kicks against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the actual performances of the special teams, Liam Boyd did what he could with the attempts he was given, making two of his three field goals and his sole extra point attempt. The field goal he missed was not his fault; it was tipped off his foot, and it was from 50+ yards out, so it had no chance no matter what he did.

Rhys Dakin had the bounce-back he needed with two massive 50+ yard punts, neither landing within the 20-yard line, though. The returners had a rough game, averaging three and a half yards on punt returns and about 16 yards per kick return, but most of the returns were already close to or better than what a touchback would have yielded, so it was overall still a good day for both the returners and the unit as a whole. The Spartans have some work to do.