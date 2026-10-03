How MSU Can Still Qualify for Bowl Game in 2026

The Spartans have not had the best start to the season, losing two games already, including a hard-to-watch outing against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Injuries, doubts, and questions still surround the team.

This may make it seem like all hope is lost, as MSU is set to face a tough matchup against the Badgers next, and to the pessimist, that would be true. But not everything is over yet, and MSU can still improve from last season and make a bowl game, even if it will be very difficult.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, walks the end zone with the team before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Spartans can really be a team full of grit under Pat Fitzgerald's leadership, then the difficulty will not be the most daunting thing, no matter how many questions there are. It will simply be a matter of getting the job done. So here is the job that MSU needs to do.

What MSU Must Do To Reach Bowl Game

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, talks with Jaziun Patterson, left, and Marvis Parrish before the football game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sitting at 2-2, the Spartans still need a minimum of four more wins in order to achieve a bowl game, and there are four very winnable games on the schedule, plus a couple others that could be cause for an upset, though very unlikely.

The first of those games is against another team that is currently 2-2 in the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Fighting Illini did have to face Ohio State, which may not be the best indicator of vulnerability, as the Buckeyes are one of the top teams in the nation, but overall, they have not been very impressive, and MSU could pull off a win.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, celebrates after MSU stopped Nebraska on fourth down during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hope Is Still Present

The game that will catch many people's eyes is against the Michigan Wolverines . Here's the thing: no matter how rough it has been for MSU, the Spartans have still been able to compete with the Wolverines and get close to victory recently, except in 2023. The Spartans can compete again, and this year's Michigan team has already proven susceptible to upsets after a very questionable Week 1 and a loss to Iowa.

The final two games are more believable, though, as MSU will play both the Washington Huskies and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this season. Neither of those teams has been playing well and could be beaten, as the former barely topped Utah State and already dropped its first Big Ten game to Minnesota, while Rutgers is actually doing worse than MSU, sitting at 1-3 with a loss to UMass, a team that hadn't won a single game the year prior.

From left, Michigan State’s Jordan Hall, Alessio Milivojevic and head coach Pat Fitzgerald walk the end zone with the team before the football game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is all to say: do not give up hope on the season yet, no matter how bleak it feels. It will do no good for the team to have no fan base supporting them, especially this early on in the season.