How MSU Can Handle Injury Woes Against Wisconsin
In this story:
The Spartans were already having a rough time before the Nebraska Cornhuskers game, having just lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and leaving a lot to fix. But the team as a whole was still generally fine, and they had a lot to look forward to in their first home Big Ten game.
Everything changed when the ball was snapped, though, as the Cornhuskers dismantled everything MSU put together, and to add insult to injury, many Spartans were injured in the game. It felt like someone new had to come off the play every drive, if not every few plays.
Going into this week against the Wisconsin Badgers, it was expected that some big names might be out, including Cam Edwards, who is out for the rest of the season, and Jordan Hall, who left the game with something that looked like more than a minor issue.
But the availability report is out, and things look more dire than some might have expected, putting the Spartans at a major disadvantage that they will have to fight through to have a chance to beat the Badgers.
The Sheer Difference in Numbers
- Missing a star or two for the week is one thing, since the team as a whole is still mostly intact and units still have most of their normal players ready to go. That is not the case for MSU this time around, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Spartans currently have seven players listed as out against Wisconsin, one doubtful, and seven questionable. In the best-case scenario, MSU will be missing only seven players.
How MSU Can Combat Injury Woes
- But look at Wisconsin: they currently have only three players out and only three questionable. The best-case scenario for them is that they miss only three, and the worst-case is that they miss six, which is still fewer than MSU's best-case scenario.
- It will be a tough game to handle for Pat Fitzgerald, and it will be a game where MSU's grit will have to shine in every player, from the starters to players getting major time who didn't know if that would even happen this season. The sheer difference in the number of starters and major players will make the game incredibly difficult, though not impossible.
- Michigan State will need a big performance on both sides of the ball in its road conference opener against a Badgers team that has won three straight.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.