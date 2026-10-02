One Question Still Present for MSU After Week 4

The Spartans have a lot of questions heading into Week 5 after a rocky Week 4. They entered the game with little to worry about and left it with much, much more on their minds.

The worries range from how MSU will handle the large number of injuries they have endured, to whether Pat Fitzgerald can withstand the test this season, to who will take over for Cam Edwards now that he is done for the season.

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald listens to a referee as Nebraska’s touchdown catch is being reviewed during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some of those questions have been answered, and others have not, but one question that seemed finished is now resurfacing after being somewhat answered in the third week of the year. Who, at the end of the day, is the true No. 1 wide receiver on this team?

Who Is the Wide Receiver One?

Michigan State’s Tre Bell CB Rodney Bullard Jr., right, runs after a catch as Nebraska’s Victor Evans III closes in during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' first answer was supposed to be Rodney Bullard Jr. because he had a few great games to start the season and looked like the only player who could make a big play, despite what offseason expectations suggested going into the year.

That changed in Week 4 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as he could not get any big plays and finished with just two catches for 11 yards and no scores, averaging 5.5 yards per catch. With nobody really having a great day, it was surprising that the supposed top wide receiver had so little.

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) fends off a tackle by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chrishon McCray Still There

Then there is Chrishon McCray, who made a spectacular catch and topped the receiving unit in yards for the first time this season. He caught four passes for 47 yards, no touchdowns, and an average of 11.8 yards per catch. He is seemingly still in the mix for the wide receiver one title.

So this will be another thing to watch for in MSU's next game against the Wisconsin Badgers, as the wide receiver room was something of an inquiry all offseason long. Chrishon McCray was the easy answer back then, and he's still vying to be the easy answer now.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But if Bullard Jr. can continue to be explosive on the field like he was the first few weeks of the season, the title will most likely be officially locked up, and some sort of organized pecking order will be established, which will help MSU a bit for the rest of the season. Nonetheless, the Spartans have talent at the receiver position, but have to get the unit to be consistently impactful going forward.