How Carr, Fears Can Help Michigan State in Homestretch

Michigan State obliterated UCLA on Tuesday night in one of its most complete and impressive performances of the college basketball season. The Spartans took complete control of the game behind its patented defense and transition basketball but also displayed another dimension to their offense that could add more firepower if it comes consistently.



Michigan State has not been a great three-point shooting team this season, yet it knocked down 14 triples against the Bruins, and it wasn't just from the usual suspects. Point guard Jeremy Fears and forward Coen Carr, known much more for their capabilities in the paint and the open floor, actually led the three-point barrage, giving fans hope of a more potent product as we reach the season's most important stages.



The duo shot a combined six-for-12 from beyond the arc and 12-for-22 overall in the win, ending the game as co-leading scorers with 16 points apiece. It has to be a great sight for head coach Tom Izzo as only Carson Cooper has shot worse from three-point range this season, but now, they need to keep stacking these types of performances.



How Three-Point Shooting Helps Carr



Coen Carr is one of the best athletes in college sports and electrifies crowds with his high-flying dunks and impressive abilities on a nightly basis. He's far from a one-trick pony, but the challenge for him has been diversifying his offensive game. He can handle the physicality and make a difference driving to the basket, rebounding, and playing defense, but he needs to be able to stay effective in games when opponents take away those parts of his game.



COEN CARR BACK AT IT AGAIN ✈️ pic.twitter.com/sxg9CevA3w — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 18, 2026

The easiest way would be to add a consistent three-point shot, which he's been working on since he arrived in East Lansing. It's much better than similar players that previously came through the program, and it was an efficient tool during last year's run to the Elite Eight, but he's not knocking it down at the same rate.



A return to 30% or better would open up the floor for the Spartan offense, forcing defenders out on Carr on the perimeter more frequently. That would not only allow Carr to slip past defenders on a drive because they'd have to respect his shot, but it would open up the paint for passes to the bigs when defenders collapse on him.



Michigan State's Coen Carr, left, dunks against Illinois during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carr hasn't been totally inept offensively without the three-point shot. He still averages over 11 points per game and has come on strong during MSU's recent struggle, but there's another gear he can access.



"We think the guy that can take two more steps is Coen because he's not only athletic, but he's smart," Izzo said. "He's in phenomenal shape, and he can do things like that that sometimes he just hasn't been doing. Making some shots -- he's worked on it so hard this year -- and God, I was happy for him [against UCLA]."



How Fears Benefits from Shooting



16 PTS & 10 AST 🔥



Jeremy Fears Jr. records his 9️⃣th points-assists double-double in @MSU_Basketball's 82-59 win over UCLA, leading all D-1 players this season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1DmHRvnGTz — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 18, 2026

We've already seen how Jeremy Fears drives this offense and affects each game. There's not much production without him, and he's the most consistent scoring threat. Plus, his IQ helps him make everyone around him a better player. However, his three-point shooting has been the one area where he isn't a threat to opponents.



Even after his four-for-eight outing, the redshirt sophomore point guard is shooting just 27.7% from three, almost encouraging defenses to leave him open from the perimeter. As another player who does most of his damage in the lane, Fears will want to be able to create space to drive, and as we mentioned with Carr, shooting does that.



Plus, it can lead to more instant offense and second-chance points or wide-open shots for others.



It may have just been one game, but if Jermey Fears and Coen Carr can start knocking down outside shots consistently, the entire Michigan State team stands to benefit.

