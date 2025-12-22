Why MSU's Coen Carr Showed Pro Potential

Michigan State is 11-1 after a victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans got it done behind a career-high performance from junior forward Coen Carr, who has expanded his game every season since arriving in East Lansing. He has gone from just a dunker to a much more complete player.

With the departures of players like Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman, Tom Izzo needed Carr to step up and be a leader, both with his voice and his play. He has done that, and the Spartans are one of the best teams in the country as a result.

Not only has Carr become a pillar for this MSU team, but he may also be building his NBA Draft resume. A career-high 22 points and a three-pointer to boot should intrigue professional scouts.

Did Carr prove he was an NBA player with this performance? Let’s break down why he’s ready for the pros and also why he might not be there yet.

Making Coen Carr’s NBA case

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) cheers on during player introduction before tip-off against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most obvious appeal of Carr is his athleticism. His ability to jump out of the gym will entice scouts because of his ability to out-athlete anyone else on the floor.

Because of that athleticism, Carr can be a force on the glass, especially for his size. He should continue to put his athleticism to use on both ends of the floor to improve his draft stock.

Carr’s three-point shot is not yet reliable, but he has shown tremendous progress as a shooter. His mechanics are much better and tighter than they used to be, and he should continue to improve in that department.

Carr is also showing off a much-improved handle, hitting a filthy crossover on Oakland’s Ziare Wells and scoring a layup with a foul. That is the kind of move NBA scouts want to see him add to his game regularly.

Why Carr needs work

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Coen Carr (55) after a play against Oakland during the second half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is not yet a reliable enough outside shooter, and he will need to show more progress on that end if NBA teams are going to give him a serious look in the draft. Carr is a smaller player, and he won’t survive in the league without a better half-court offensive game.

Carr is athletic, but he does not use his athleticism enough. There is no reason for a player with his abilities to average only five rebounds per game.

He is a bit of a tweener player; not big enough to be a three but not skilled offensively enough to be a two. NBA scouts will not know how to properly evaluate him if they don’t know where he’s going to play.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) makes a jump shot against Duke during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carr had a big game against Oakland, a welcome sight from the junior after a few lackluster performances. The team needs him to keep it going once Big Ten play ramps up.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on if Coen Carr showed NBA potential when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.