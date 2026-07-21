5 Reasons To Believe MSU Can Exceed Expectations This Season

Michigan State Spartans football is just around the corner as training camp is set to get underway in East Lansing in the coming weeks. As camp gets going, so does the anticipation and excitement for what will be a new era of Spartans football.

The university hired Pat Fitzgerald as its next head coach to lead it back to the glory days of the Mark Dantonio era, a dream that has seemed like a pipe dream in recent years. However, the program has already shown signs of progress, which could lead to lofty expectations in 2026. Here are five reasons to believe Michigan State can do just that.

Pat Fitzgerald's New Culture

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For years at Northwestern, Fitzgerald had always done enough to keep the Wildcats afloat through excellent coaching and discipline. That program always seemed competitive, making things difficult for their Big Ten foes each year. That hasn't been the story for the Spartans in the last four years, but that could change under Fitzgerald.

The veteran coach is taking another swing at the head-coaching role, with more resources to work with compared to Northwestern. Establishing strong cultures early in a coach's tenure could lead to competitive football all season, giving Michigan State a chance to return to a bowl game this fall.

Milivojevic Taking the Next Step

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alessio Milivojevic took over as the starter midway through the season last autumn and never looked back. He threw for more touchdowns (10) than former No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood (9), and threw just three interceptions during limited action. Now established as the top quarterback on the roster, Milivojevic has the potential to become a much better starter than anyone could imagine.

Milivojevic has shown poise, flashes of accuracy, and serious arm talent worth taking the chance on. If the redshirt sophomore displays much more than glimpses in 2026, it could allow Michigan State to keep itself in games all season long by exceeding its win total last fall by a handful of victories.

Establishing the Run

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landing former UConn star running back Cam Edwards was a massive pickup for Fitzgerald and Michigan State this spring, giving them a workhorse rusher to lean on. Edwards is an exciting talent who will likely be on an NFL roster this time next year, and his impact could be felt across the roster.

The Spartans' offense under offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan feels like a unit poised to run the football and establish the ground game early and often in each matchup. Michigan State is massive upfront with elite size and length combined with power and leg drive. The reason this program can exceed expectations this year is that running the football is back, folks.

Progressive Spartans Defense

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is back for another year in East Lansing. This was a bottom-half unit in points allowed this fall, but they improved as the season drew to its conclusion. With an improved pass rush through the transfer portal and the returns of cornerback Charles Brantley and veteran linebacker Jordan Hall, the Spartans have a real chance of progress from this side of the ball.

Getting just an average player in all three phases of the defense would make this unit progressive. It is hard to imagine at this point that the Spartans will get worse after a busy portal, meaning expectations could be met or exceeded if the defense takes the next step.

Michigan State Leans on Key Starters

Michigan State's Jalen Nailor wears the \"S\" logo on his helmet along with the rest of the Spartans for the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I've already mentioned Milivojevic, Edwards, Hall, and Brantley. However, this is a team sport, and the Spartans have some players who could be impact-types this season should exceptions be exceeded in the fall.

Defensive tackle Ben Roberts could be a force in the trenches, while transfer left tackle Ben Murawski, wide receiver Chrishon McCray, center Trent Fraley, and transfer pass rusher Kenny Soares Jr. are all expected to be the most important starters in the program. Getting quality players from the mentioned names would allow the Spartans to shock the world and drastically exceed expectations for the recently lowly Michigan State.