How MSU's On-Court Success Carrying Over to Recruiting Trail

Michigan State women’s basketball is in the midst of a spectacular season. The Spartans sit at 16–1 overall, 5–1 in Big Ten play, and have climbed to No. 15 in the AP Poll after beginning the season ranked No. 23 in the preseason.

While much of the attention has been on MSU’s success on the court, the Spartans have also begun to build momentum off the court on the recruiting trail. Michigan State currently has one commitment in the 2026 class: Lilly Williams, a 6-foot-6 center from Farmington Hills, Michigan. Williams is rated as a five-star recruit, ranked 15th nationally by ESPN, and is considered the top center in her class.

With Williams already signed, head coach Robyn Fralick and her staff have shifted their focus to the 2027 recruiting class and have made a strong impression on one of the top prospects in the country—Taylor Brown.

Scouting Taylor Brown

Brown is a 5-foot-7 point guard from Glen Head, New York, who plays for Long Island Lutheran. According to 247Sports, Brown is ranked No. 22 nationally in the 2027 class, the third-best point guard in the class, and the top player in the state of New York.

Brown is an explosive and quick guard who thrives in transition and excels in a fast-paced offense—an ideal fit for Michigan State’s style of play under Fralick. Her speed and ball-handling allow her to get past defenders with ease, while her ability to change direction creates space for both mid-range and three-point jumpers. In a game against Archbishop Carroll, Brown showcased her scoring ability by pouring in 32 points.

Brown on Michigan State

Recently, Brown spoke with Dushawn London of 247Sports about what she values most in a potential school and what has stood out to her about Michigan State. While she has not yet taken an official visit to East Lansing, Brown has made an unofficial visit to familiarize herself with the campus and coaching staff.

“It’s going to come down to what guards are already there and whether I have the opportunity to come in, practice, prove myself, earn minutes, and make an impact,” Brown said. “The relationship I have with the coaches is also really important.”

Brown also emphasized the importance of a strong connection between a point guard and the coaching staff.

“I pay attention to whether they play their small guards, how many guards they play at a time, and the relationship between the point guard and the coach,” Brown said. “As a point guard, I need to have a good relationship with my head coach.”

Brown added that Michigan State’s playing style has particularly caught her attention.

“I like the way they play,” Brown said. “Their style is very fast, which fits my game. I like their coaching staff, and I have a really good relationship with them.”

With Michigan State’s rapid rise in the national rankings and a clear identity on the court, the Spartans are positioning themselves as an increasingly attractive destination for elite recruits. If MSU can continue to pair winning basketball with strong relationships on the recruiting trail, players like Taylor Brown could be the next step in sustaining the program’s upward momentum well into the future.

