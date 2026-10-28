How Each of MSU's Outgoing Transfers Doing at New Schools

What happens to players after they leave your favorite team in the transfer portal? Let's take a look.

Transfer portal season was hectic for Michigan State last offseason. The Spartans brought in 32 players from other schools, but even more players left. Here's a look at each player who left and how they're doing with MSU on a bye week. The list below is sorted by the order in which each player left the program.

RB Makhi Frazier (Ole Miss)

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier (25) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 51 rushes, 309 yards, 0 TDs

Makhi Frazier was Michigan State's leading rusher last season. He declared his intention to enter the portal the day MSU fired Jonathan Smith and hired Pat Fitzgerald , eventually landing at Ole Miss. He's been the Rebels' RB2 this season, behind star Kewan Lacy.

WR Nick Marsh (Indiana)

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 34 catches, 610 yards, 7 TDs

Wide receiver Nick Marsh was the most notable player to leave MSU this offseason. He'd been the team's lead receiver in both 2024 and 2025, and he's been even better at Indiana. Marsh and Charlie Becker have been one of the best, if not the best, receiving duos in America, and the Hoosiers are in the driver's seat for another CFP berth.

EDGE Stone Chaney (Memphis)

Stats: N/A

Stone Chaney left the program after making one appearance in the program over two years. He hasn't yet played a snap at his new program, Memphis.

DB Jeremiah Hughes (Hawai'i)

Oct 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 19 tackles, 3 TFLs, 3 interceptions

Jeremiah Hughes has earned a starting role at Hawai'i after largely being a depth piece in East Lansing. He's intercepted three passes this season, two of them coming against New Mexico.

S Tracy Revels (UConn)

Michigan State's Tracy Revels (21) runs the ball at practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 3 tackles

Former Bowling Green transfer Tracy Revels didn't appear in a game during his lone year with MSU. He's made two appearances so far at UConn.

OL Gavin Broscious (Iowa State)

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (74) carries a Michigan State flag after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 5 appearances

Offensive guard Gavin Broscious started four games for MSU last season before entering the portal. He's only appeared in two games on offense for nine snaps, but he has gotten some playing time on special teams in other matchups.

OL Rashawn Rogers (Ferris State)

Stats: 4 appearances

Former walk-on offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers transferred down to the Division II level. According to Ferris State's player profile of Rogers, he's appeared in four games this season.

S Justin Denson Jr. (Purdue)

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Justin Denson Jr. (21) motions to the crowd during the second overtime period against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 38 tackles, 1.5 TFLs

Safety Justin Denson Jr. decided to stay in the Big Ten after only appearing in three games for Michigan State in 2025, going to Purdue. He's forged a real role with the Boilermakers, though his PFF grade of 50.7 is the second-lowest among players who truly play on Purdue's defense, only ahead of another former Spartan, Jaden Mangham (41.4).

LB Semaj Bridgeman (Kent State)

Kent State's Semaj Bridgeman, right, and DJ Barners, celebrate after Bridgeman's fumble recovery during conference action at Dix Stadium Saturday afternnoon, October 3, 2026. Ed Hall Jr. / Special To The Akron Beacon Journal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 6 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble

Semaj Bridgeman was largely limited to a special teams role at Michigan State, but he's getting real defensive snaps for the first time in his career now at Kent State. He's been sitting in that 20-snap-per-game range so far with the Golden Flashes.

LB Darius Snow (Texas)

Michigan State's Darius Snow, left, tackles Michigan's Andrew Marsh during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 7 apperances, 4 tackles

Darius Snow is in a special teams role at Texas during his seventh year of college football. He's only appeared on defense once this year, logging four snaps in the Longhorns' season opener against Texas State.

DB Ade Willie (North Carolina)

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ade Willie (3) talks with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick (right) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 13 tackles, 2 pass defenses

Former starting nickelback Ade Willie is beginning to find his way at Bill Belichick's North Carolina program. He's seen his playing time increase lately, making his first start last Saturday against Syracuse.

EDGE Tyler Gillison (Ohio)

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule (25) is tackled by Ohio Bobcats defensive lineman Tyler Gillison (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 18 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 4 pass defenses

Defensive lineman Tyler Gillison is having a nice season at Ohio after hardly playing at MSU last season. He's started every single game so far for the Bobcats and has seemed to have found a level in the MAC where he can really succeed.

LS Kaden Schickel (Vanderbilt)

Vanderbilt Commodores long snapper Kaden Schickel (54) defends against Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) during the game between Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, October. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaden Schickel was the Spartans' starting long snapper in 2024 before suffering a major injury during the Michigan game, which kept him out of 2025. He entered the portal this offseason and seems to be Vanderbilt's starting long snapper now, too.

QB Aidan Chiles (Northwestern)

Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 71.3% completions, 1,617 passing yards, 21 total TDs, 1 INT

Perhaps it's best to cover your ears, but Aidan Chiles is definitely thriving at Northwestern. He's got the Wildcats in position to push for a CFP spot, is taking care of the ball, and is much improved overall. He's been the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this year in his seven games.

LB Marcellius Pulliam (Coastal Carolina)

MSU LB Marcellius Pulliam focuses during practice, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, during the first day of football practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 68 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble

Marcellius Pulliam is having a breakout season at the G6 level. His 68 total tackles are the second-most in the Sun Belt this year. That's in contrast to just 51 total defensive snaps received at MSU during the 2025 season.

S George Mullins (Delaware)

Delaware’s George Mullins, right, is escorted by Kshawn Cox Jr. as the pair celebrate Mullins’ interception in the Blue Hens’ 61-38 win against Missouri State at Delaware Stadium on Oct. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 25 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

George Mullins only got some special teams action as a freshman at MSU before entering the portal. He's had a great year at Delaware so far with three interceptions, the most in Conference USA. Mullins jumping back up to the Power Four at some point wouldn't be surprising.

DB Elisha West (Minnesota)

Stats: N/A

Defensive back Elisha West only made two special teams appearances at Michigan State last year. He hasn't yet appeared in a game during his first season at Minnesota.

TE Michael Masunas (Texas)

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Michael Masunas (15) makes a catch as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton (2) tackles during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 3 catches, 37 yards, 0 TDs

Michael Masunas turned down an opportunity to be the Spartans' TE1 this year to go play at Texas. He plays every week for the Longhorns and got a start during the team's recent win over Ole Miss, but he just hasn't been very involved in Texas' pass game this year.

OL Cooper Terpstra (UCF)

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins (12) celebrates with offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra (54) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 5 appearances

Cooper Terpstra was Michigan State's backup center last season, getting a start in the season finale against Maryland and doing a nice job. He's gotten 98 offensive snaps so far at UCF, with 93 of them coming at right guard.

K Martin Connington (Kansas)

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a field goal against Maryland in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 8-for-11 FGs, 25-for-25 PATs, long of 46

Martin Connington also left in the portal after a year as Michigan State's starting kicker. He's kicking at about the same level this year. All three of his misses have come from at least 40 yards away.

WR Evan Boyd (Iowa State)

Iowa State wide receiver Evan Boyd (8) passes the ball during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026=, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 1 catch, 6 yards, 0 TDs

Evan Boyd was set to have a larger role at Iowa State than he did at MSU last season. He got the start in Week 2 against Iowa, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury during the early portion of the game.

OL Kristian Phillips (Boston College)

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Kristian Phillips (71) reacts to a first down play against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 7 games, 7 starts

Kristian Phillips has been the starting right tackle at Boston College this year. He used to play right guard at MSU. Phillips has allowed three sacks in 269 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF.

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Arizona State)

Oct 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jalen Thompson (9) against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 18 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3.0 sacks

Former starting defensive end Jalen Thompson is having a good year at Arizona State. He's got an 81.2 PFF grade right now, which is the fourth-best mark among Big 12 edge rushers so far (min. 100 snaps).

OL Cole Dellinger (Eastern Michigan)

From left, Michigan State's Rustin Young, Cole Dellinger and Luka Vincic run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 2 appearances, 2 starts

Former four-star recruit Cole Dellinger never really worked out at Michigan State. He began this year as a starter at EMU, but suffered an injury during the Eagles' second game of the year against San Jose State, and he hasn't played since.

TE Wyatt Hook (Akron)

Ball State Cardinals defensive back Anthony Pinnace (14) hits Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 2 catches, 19 yards, 0 TDs

Former reserve tight end Wyatt Hook looked for a new start at Akron this season. He's gotten some snaps here and there, but hasn't been a huge part of the Zips' offense.

EDGE David Santiago (Kansas)

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end David Santiago (44) celebrates a recovery during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 32 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles

Former rush end David Santiago is one guy Michigan State probably wishes it still had. He's got a 91.0 overall grade from PFF right now, which is the third-best grade in the entire FBS among edge defenders.

CB Aydan West (Minnesota)

Oct 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aydan West (5) celebrates against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 24 tackles, 1 interception, 6 pass defenses

Corner Aydan West is another player MSU probably wishes it still had. He flashed a bit as a true freshman in 2025 before leaving in the offseason for Minnesota. He's only allowed 12 catches on 27 targets and no touchdowns this year, according to PFF.

OL Justin Bell (Virginia Tech)

Stats: 1 offensive appearance

Offensive lineman Justin Bell didn't appear in a game during his first and only year at Michigan State. He's got in a few games at Virginia Tech during his sophomore season, mostly on special teams. Bell got eight offensive snaps during the Hokies' season opener against VMI.

OLs Mercer & Charlton Luniewski (San Diego State)

Michigan State offensive lineman Mercer Luniewski, right, and Stanton Ramil work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Luniewski twins both left Michigan State for San Diego State this offseason. Charlton has played a fair bit and has gotten starts at both center and right guard for SDSU. Mercer hasn't played quite as much, but has gotten some offensive action at left tackle.

OL Payton Stewart (Colorado State)

Michigan State offensive lineman Caleb Carter, right, and Payton Stewart work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: N/A

Offensive lineman Payton Stewart spent two years with Michigan State without seeing game action. He hasn't gotten on the field so far in Year 1 at Colorado State, either.

OL Ashton Lepo (Oklahoma State)

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Ashton Lepo (77) pauses before a snap during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 7 games, 7 starts

Ashton Lepo was Michigan State's starting right tackle in 2024 and started a few other games in 2025 before suffering an injury. He's started all seven games of Oklahoma State's '26 season so far at right tackle. PFF tags him with three sacks and just eight pressures allowed on 250 pass-blocking snaps.

DT Alex VanSumeren (USC)

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) throws the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFLs

Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren was another big loss this offseason. He was one of the most productive interior defensive linemen in the Big Ten last year. VanSumeren has started every game of USC's season so far, but his PFF grade in 2026 (55.6) has dipped from last year (66.6).

S Armorion Smith (Toledo)

Michigan State's Armorion Smith celebrates after tackling Boston College's Lewis Bond during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 58 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sack, 6 pass defenses

Safety Armorion Smith started for much of 2025 while filling in for an oft-injured Nikai Martinez. He seems to be having a great year at Toledo, which is good to see for somebody who has experienced a lot of off-field adversity, with the death of his mother and his own guardianship of multiple siblings.

WR Shawn Foster (Central Michigan)

Stats: 7 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD

Wideout Shawn Foster, who began his college career at Division III Hope College, only got into one game at MSU. He's gotten to play a bit more at CMU, where he got his first D-I touchdown against Akron.

DB Chance Rucker (Arizona State)

Michigan State's Chance Rucker celebrates after a defensive stop against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: N/A

Once a promising young player, things have turned downhill a bit for Chance Rucker. He transferred to Arizona State this offseason, but was dismissed from the Sun Devils' program over the summer.

OL Stanton Ramil (Auburn)

Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 7 games, 7 starts

Former starting left tackle Stanton Ramil, an Alabama native, got to return closer to home this offseason at Auburn. He's gotten a starting role with the Tigers, but on the right side this time. PFF says Ramil has allowed six sacks this year (3 each against Florida and LSU), and he's also been flagged six times.

LB Aisea Moa (Michigan)

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Nathaniel Staehling (44) is congratulated by linebacker Aisea Moa (13) and linebacker Troy Bowles (18) after intercepting a pass and scoring against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 18 tackles, 0.5 TFL

Michigan State took a transfer from Michigan (WR Fredrick Moore), and UM took one from MSU. Aisea Moa has largely been a rotational linebacker for the Wolverines this season, though he has gotten two starts. He's also playing with his brother, Salesi, a former high four-star recruit Kyle Whittingham flipped from Utah.

CB Anthony Pinnace III (Ball State)

Ball State Cardinals defensive back Anthony Pinnace (14) hits Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: 32 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 3 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble

Defensive back Anthony Pinnace III only got 10 defensive snaps during his only year at Michigan State, but he's carved out a starting role this year at Ball State. He's allowed 218 yards and one touchdown in coverage this fall so far, according to PFF.

LS Jack Wills (Nebraska)

Jack Wills started at long snapper for MSU as a true freshman and seemed to do a fine job, given that he wasn't noticed much. He's now the starting long snapper at Nebraska as a true sophomore.

WR Alante Brown (Memphis)

Sep 19, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Alante Brown (17) reacts against UT Martin during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats: 3 catches, 35 yards, 0 TDs | 6 kick returns, 131 yards

Alante Brown, who returned a kickoff for a score against Maryland last season, chose to spend his seventh year of college football at Memphis. He's gotten to play a bit on offense there, but his main contributions are still on special teams as a kick returner and now also as a punt returner.

K Tarik Ahmetbasic (Memphis)

Michigan State's Tarik Ahmetbasic watches the ball after kicking a field goal during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats: N/A

Speaking of Memphis, Tarik Ahmetbasic was largely a backup kicker at MSU. He only appeared in one game in three seasons with the program, kicking one PAT and a pair of kickoffs. Ahmetbasic has been the backup at Memphis so far this year, too.

Players w/o Teams: QB Ryland Jessee, WR Grant Calcagno

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