How Fans Are Feeling About MSU Basketball This Summer

The Spartans have been on a recruiting tear as of late, and with the roster being built, it looks like MSU could be one of the most dangerous teams heading into next season.

Furthermore, on top of the new players , some major pieces are deciding to stay another year in Tom Izzo's legendary program, and a few others are on their way to the NBA to pursue larger things as professionals.

Tom Izzo, MSU's basketball coach, gets the crowd of over 9,000 people going at the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll, 5K event Sunday, April 26, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All things considered, the Spartans should be one of the most hyped teams in all of college basketball next season, and they very much are, according to the statistics.

However, statistics aren't always what the general fanbase believes. How are MSU's own fans feeling about the team going into the summer?

The Doubt Surrounding MSU Basketball

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If a team is very successful in the postseason, fans will be incredibly happy with the program and give it their support at all times, even in the depths of the offseason.

However, if a team is consistently great but cannot seem to win when it matters most, fans will start to doubt the team and wonder if they will ever win a championship, or if they will always be close but never good enough.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, that is the conversation beginning to surround the Spartans, as despite a high seed in many of their recent March Madness tournaments, there has not been a national championship victory in decades.

Ummmm, MSU is a long way from a Natty in Basketball, a long long way. — Jackson (@Jackson82189915) June 14, 2026

The Spartans have a roster that is strong enough to dispel these arguments come next season, and they have the legendary coach who can bring out the most in the players to do so.

They have the fanbase that is still sticking by their side and rooting for them despite the shortcomings in the postseason, and the veteran leadership needed to win.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lifts the NCAA championship trophy after the win over Florida, April 3, 2000 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Mateen Cleaves is at right. Msu Florida Championship Basketball | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now they simply need to win to prove to the Spartan faithful that they can finish the job, otherwise the fanbase may be looking even more grim come next summer.

The Other Side of the Coin

Michigan State basketball players Coen Carr, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right, have a laugh talking about their coach Tom Izzo during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is a lot of gloom surrounding the team, it is imperative not to forget that the majority of the fanbase is still beyond excited for what is to come, whether online or not, especially the upcoming season.

Yes, the Spartans do have a lot to prove in the next March Madness tournament, but the fanbase will still remain whether this season blows expectations out of the water or not.