MSU's Fears Envisioning Championships in Return to College

Jeremy Fears Jr. is set to be one of the best players in all of college basketball next season.

He seemed to really consider going to the NBA instead of returning to Michigan State , though. His announcement that he would be returning to MSU didn't come until about 90 minutes before the final deadline.

Recent Interview

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) directs the offense against UConn during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears recently spoke publicly for the first time since his decision to come back in a Tuesday interview with WILX . The presumption had been nearly the entire time that Fears would withdraw. Tom Izzo had projected confidence throughout the whole process. Even then, Fears says his decision wasn't final until deadline day.

"It kind of came to the last minute," Fears said. "I had a workout on the 27th [of May, which was the deadline] before I made a decision. I did good. You know, it was different situations, different people, depending on if they were staying in or they were going out. You know, just trying to figure out what was best."

Championship Aspirations

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears isn't putting limitations on what the Spartans can do next season. MSU is widely expected to be a preseason AP top-10 team and is in the discussion as a team that can win it all.

"I think we have everything," Fears said. "We've got guards, we've got wings, we've got bigs, we've got depth, we've got height, size. I think we can play and match up with anybody in the country. Just being able to have all of these pieces is huge."

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. readies to shoot a free throw against UConn during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State does have a little bit of everything. It's not the "dream team" or a perfectly built roster, but there aren't any fatal flaws or glaring issues that pop out on paper. That feeling would have been shattered and then some if Fears had gone pro.

Instead, MSU gets its top scorer and the nation's best passer from last season. Fears averaged 15.2 points and a Division I-best 9.4 assists per game, also setting a program record. He was an AP Second Team All-American and rated as the second-most indispensable player in college hoops last season by EvanMiya.com.

Part of why I think the Spartans can win six NCAA Tournament games in a row this March and April is that Fears has more help now. Freshmen Carlos Medlock Jr. and Jasiah Jervis are both backcourt pieces who are gifted at getting the ball in the basket. Fears still has his favorite lob partner, Coen Carr , and MSU now has a 7'2" center in Anton Bonke who fits a lot of what Michigan State was looking for this offseason.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI