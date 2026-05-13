How Fitzgerald Can Rebuild Michigan State's Identity

Michigan State Football is under new management with Pat Fitzgerald returning to college football after being let go from Northwestern. Fitzgerald is taking over as head coach after Jonathan Smith was fired following two underperforming seasons, and he has been brought in to rebuild the Spartans' program and the culture of Michigan State football.

Michigan State underwent a massive overhaul of its roster and coaching staff this offseason, as most of the players and coaches were not part of last year's team. Now that spring ball has ended, the next phase of the offseason will be summer workouts, followed by the season opener on September 4, a home game against Toledo.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Era for Michigan State

CBS Sports college writer Codey Nagel released his post-spring overreactions to every team in the Big Ten. For Michigan State, the biggest overreaction is that the Spartans now have a coach fans can trust.

As Nagel writes, "The Spartans have had just one good season in the six years since Mark Dantonio retired. The Mel Tucker era ended in sexual harassment accusations, and the Jonathan Smith tenure never really generated much long-term traction."

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's why Michigan State turned to Pat Fitzgerald, a coach known for maximizing talent limitations and building physical, competitive teams in the Big Ten. His familiarity with the league, even after time away, has created a genuine sense of stability and direction that the program hasn't had in years."

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State Football Next Season

Michigan State will not be a good football team next season. With so much turnover on both the roster and coaching staff, it is too much to ask of a coach who has been away from the sidelines for several years to immediately lead the team to a bowl game. Fan expectations of making a bowl game or beating Michigan this year are simply unrealistic.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, making a bowl game should not be the primary goal for Fitzgerald and his staff. Michigan State needs to find an identity, something that has been missing through the last two coaching regimes. Mel Tucker bet on high-caliber recruiting without building a foundation beneath it. Jonathan Smith arrived with a system that never translated to Big Ten football. If Fitzgerald makes a bowl game this year, that is a bonus. It should not be the measuring stick.

The real goal is simple: build a foundation and restore the culture of toughness that Michigan State football has long been known for.