Why Derrick Simmons Could Be Pass Rusher MSU Desperately Needs

One of the biggest question marks surrounding Michigan State football heading into next season is the pass rush, and the numbers from last year make it easy to understand why.

The Spartans finished with just 22 total sacks in 2024, third-worst in the Big Ten, ahead of only Rutgers and UCLA. Michigan State also ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 55, reflecting a defensive front that struggled to consistently disrupt opposing offenses and create negative plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has made rebuilding that defense a clear priority. While Fitzgerald chose to retain defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, he revamped the position coaching staff around him.

The additions of former Michigan State linebacker Max Bullough, who spent time as the linebackers coach at Notre Dame, and Winston DeLattiboudere III, who worked with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL last season, signal a clear intent to bring more experienced and versatile voices to a defensive staff that needed fresh perspectives.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The defensive line will look considerably different this fall, but one player already on the roster has the potential to emerge as a genuine difference maker at the position. That player is Derrick Simmons.

Simmons at Michigan State Last Season

Michigan State's Derrick Simmons, right, and Quindarius Dunnigan work out with the defensive line during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simmons arrived in East Lansing as the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan State's 2025 high school class, earning 4-star grades from both Rivals and 247Sports. He is an explosive edge rusher with refined hand technique that allows him to work around offensive linemen, combined with the strength to win through contact when the situation calls for it. At his best, he has the physical tools to be a disruptive force in the backfield on a consistent basis.

Last season, Simmons played in four games to preserve his redshirt year and will enter next season as a redshirt freshman with a full four years of eligibility remaining. In those four appearances, he logged 44 defensive snaps and recorded two tackles. The numbers are modest by design, but the decision to protect his eligibility rather than burn it in a lost season reflects the program's belief in what he can become with proper development and consistent playing time.

What Next Season Could Bring

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The addition of DeLattiboudere is particularly significant for the younger players on the defensive line, and Simmons stands to benefit as much as anyone. DeLattiboudere brings NFL-level coaching experience not only from his time with the Arizona Cardinals but also from a previous stint with the Green Bay Packers, giving him a background that few college-level position coaches can match.

For a player like Simmons who has the physical profile to eventually play professionally, working under a coach with that kind of pedigree on a daily basis is an invaluable developmental resource.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The opportunity is there for Simmons to seize. With the defensive line undergoing significant turnover and Michigan State desperately needing players who can generate quarterback pressure, a motivated and physically ready Simmons could push his way into meaningful playing time early in the season. If the offseason work translates to the field, a starting role is a realistic and achievable goal by the time fall camp concludes.