Fitzgerald Resetting Expectations for Michigan State

Michigan State football is entering a new era under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, and the expectations are measured but cautiously optimistic.

The Spartans have struggled since their 2021 season, failing to post a winning record in any year since. Michigan State has fallen behind the rest of the Big Ten in a significant way. Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana have won the last three National Championships, while Michigan State has not reached a bowl game. The program has lost its identity, and the gap between Michigan State and the top of the conference has never felt wider.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing.P | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hope is that Fitzgerald, combined with increased NIL funding from donors contributing to athletic director J Batt's "For Sparta" initiative, can turn things around quickly. The most immediate goal is straightforward: get Michigan State back to a bowl game in Fitzgerald's first season.

Resetting Expectations

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is a program in a full rebuild , and the first order of business for Fitzgerald is restoring the culture of toughness that has long defined Spartan football. Before wins and bowl games can come, the identity has to come back. If Fitzgerald can accomplish both in year one, that would be outstanding, but rebuilding the program's competitive culture is the clear priority heading into the fall.

One of the top college football analysts in the country, Joel Klatt of Fox Sports, recently weighed in on Fitzgerald's arrival in East Lansing. Klatt tempered expectations around a quick turnaround, noting that Michigan State should not expect the kind of dramatic overnight success that Indiana experienced. However, Klatt expressed genuine enthusiasm for the investment being made at the program level and what Fitzgerald has already done to reshape the roster and coaching staff.

Fitzgerald himself spoke about the momentum he has felt since arriving on campus, addressing the media on April 18 after wrapping up his first spring in East Lansing.

"It's exciting the way that they're investing," Fitzgerald said. "It's exciting the way that they're grinding. And to think about where we're at with the alignment, with the kickoff of Spartan Ventures, and all the support we've gotten from President Kevin Guskiewicz and athletic director J Batt, it's an awesome, awesome time to be a Spartan."

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald also addressed where the roster stands heading into the summer, the phase of the offseason he described as the most critical period of team development.

"When we put the roster together, it was to add competitive depth. I like where we're at from a standpoint of we have a lot of depth that's going to have to compete, improve, and get better as we move forward here, this next, probably the most important phase of team development, which is the third quarter of the offseason, which is summer workouts."

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Fitzgerald Has Done This Offseason

Fitzgerald has wasted no time reshaping the roster into a more physical and ground-oriented football team, which is consistent with the style of play he built his reputation on at Northwestern.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most notable additions is running back Cam Edwards, who transferred from UConn. Edwards has the profile to become Michigan State's first 1,000-yard rusher since Kenneth Walker III accomplished the feat in 2021. Getting a reliable workhorse in the backfield is central to the kind of physical, ball-control offense Fitzgerald wants to run.

On the defensive side, Fitzgerald has also brought in pieces designed to address one of last season's most glaring weaknesses. The 2024 Spartans managed just 22 total sacks on the season, a number that reflects an inability to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks and get off the field on third down. Rebuilding that pass rush and bringing in players who can create stops will be just as important as the offensive additions if Michigan State wants to compete in the Big Ten this fall.