How Michigan State Football Can Shock Big Ten in 2026

For the last four years, the Michigan State Spartans have been at the bottom of the Big Ten. It is an unfamiliar place for a program that once competed for Big Ten Championships with national title aspirations. Just five years ago, the Spartans were an 11-2 team despite missing the playoffs, one of the top programs in the country.

What Mark Dantonio and, briefly, Mel Tucker did for the football program in East Lansing will never be forgotten. History will show that this stretch of Michigan State football will be forgotten, especially if they find a way to get past this low mark. After hiring Pat Fitzgerald, the school's administration believes he can be the coach to restore the program to prominence.

Michigan State Gets Their Placing in Big Ten Media Poll

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald will have his work cut out for him as the Spartans came in as the No. 16 team in the Big Ten preseason media poll, just above Rutgers and Purdue. Ohio State was voted as the top team in the conference, followed by Oregon, the defending national champions, Indiana, and USC.

It is a fair placement for a team that has experienced many changes this offseason, with roughly 30 new transfers and notable additions to the coaching staff, including the hiring of former Alabama assistant coach Nick Sheridan as offensive coordinator. Michigan State has shown nothing over the past four seasons to suggest it is anywhere close to a top 10 program in the Big Ten.

How the Spartans Can Shock the Big Ten

Michigan State's Carlos Hazelwood, left, and Evan Young celebrate after a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the Spartans have improved their roster this offseason. The trenches have seen significant change with new starters on both sides of the ball, with the intention of running the football, improving pass rush production, and forming a quality run defense. Having key starters such as linebacker Jordan Hall and defensive tackle Ben Roberts gives defensive coordinator Joe Rossi something to build on this fall.

Fitzgerald is also known for establishing a strong culture right away, emphasizing discipline and accountability, setting the tone for the season, and getting the best out of his players, even if the roster isn't yet adequate. With standout transfer running back Cam Edwards in the backfield and the expected growth from quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State can find a way to a bowl game this season.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only that, the Spartans could shock the Big Ten by upsetting teams like Oregon or Washington, earning a reputation this fall as a stingy opponent and doubling their win total from last season.

Anything is possible, and again, the poll rankings are fair given previous outcomes. Yet, Michigan State has a chance to prove its doubters wrong by making noise in its conference this year.