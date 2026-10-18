How Former Spartan Aidan Chiles Soaked in Victory Over MSU

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State's former quarterback has bragging rights on it for at least the next year.

Aidan Chiles had his chance with exactly a minute left after MSU's 33-yard field goal attempt was blocked. He carved up the Spartans' short-handed secondary, going 4-for-5 for 64 yards before spiking the ball with five seconds remaining, well inside field goal range. Northwestern's kick was nearly the same as Michigan State's -- right hash, but 34 yards instead. NU kicker Jackson Kleather drilled it to swipe a 24-21 victory .

Chiles' Words Postgame

Northwestern’s Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reception for Chiles' return to East Lansing wasn't entirely friendly. There were chants of "F*** you, Chiles," a few different times on Saturday afternoon, with the chant appearing to come largely from the MSU student section. It didn't fall on deaf ears.

"Hearing the fans chanting 'F you, Aidan Chiles...' That was the best part, though," Chiles said postgame. "I appreciate it, to be honest. It was different, but we came here with one mission, and we achieved it."

Chiles was understandably animated on the field right after the clock struck zero. He'd be animated if he wasn't playing against his former program. ESPN's in-game probability graph says Michigan State had an 85.1% chance of victory right after the two-minute warning. Chiles and Northwestern feel they stole victory from the jaws of defeat, just as MSU feels it stole defeat from the jaws of victory.

"Last game I played here was against The School Up North (Michigan)," Chiles said. "It was different (playing here), again, because it's against the school that I came from. But we came here to win, and we did that. I'm a little too excited to talk to y'all (in the media) right now, to be honest, but I don't look it. I'm trying to keep my emotions intact right now, but I am excited, for sure."

Potential Rematch in 2027

There is a shot this isn't the last Michigan State and Pat Fitzgerald have seen of Chiles. He initially left the Spartans in the transfer portal with just one year of eligibility remaining, but the NCAA's new 5-for-5 eligibility system means Chiles will be eligible for the 2027 season.

Well, the Spartans and the Wildcats are slated to meet again next year. That game will be held at the brand-new Ryan Field in Evanston that just opened a few weeks ago. Dates for conference games on MSU's 2027 schedule are not yet set, but that should happen in a few months. Michigan State's 2026 slate was officially unveiled for this season back in January.