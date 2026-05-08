How Hallock's Return Gives Michigan State Needed Spark

Michigan State women's basketball lost three of its top four scorers this offseason. Grace VanSlooten and Jalyn Brown moved on to the WNBA, while Rashunda Jones entered the transfer portal and landed at Arizona State. On paper, the departures represented a significant blow to a program coming off its best season under head coach Robyn Fralick.

The good news arrived quickly, however. Theryn Hallock announced her intention to return to Michigan State for a fifth season, sharing the news on her social media. With that announcement, Fralick gained back not just a talented player but the experienced leader the Spartans will need to navigate a roster in transition.

What Michigan State Missed With Hallock Injured

Michigan State's Theryn Hallock celebrates after a score after a no-look pass from Kennedy Blair during the third quarter in the game against Nebraska on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hallock has been a Spartan for all four years of her college career, and her development over that time tells the story of a player who has consistently risen to meet higher expectations.

As a freshman, she played in 24 games and averaged nearly three points per game. As a sophomore, she broke out as a genuine contributor, averaging 11 points per game coming off the bench. Her junior season saw her average climb to 13 points per game, though efficiency was a struggle as she shot below 40% from the field and below 30% from three-point range.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick calls out to players during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Her senior season showed clear improvement in that area, as she became a much more efficient scorer before a leg injury cut her year short after just eight games.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick, right, and Theryn Hallock call out to players during the first quarter in the game against UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite losing Hallock for the bulk of the season, Michigan State still managed to put together its best year under Fralick. The Spartans finished 23-9, the program's best record under her leadership, and entered the NCAA Tournament as a 5-seed, the highest seed the program has earned since the 2013-14 season. VanSlooten led the way, averaging 15 points per game, while Brown was equally important to the team's success throughout the year.

In Hallock's absence, redshirt sophomore Kennedy Blair emerged as one of the more impressive younger players in college basketball. Blair finished second on the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and led the Spartans in rebounds with seven per game. Her emergence was one of the more encouraging developments of the season and sets up an exciting dynamic heading into next year.

Michigan State's Theryn Hallock, center, celebrates with Julia Ayrault, left, after Ayrult scored and drew an Oregon foul during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Hallock returning alongside Blair, Michigan State now has a genuine one-two punch in the backcourt. Both players can score, both excel in transition, and both thrive in the up-tempo style that Fralick has made a cornerstone of her program's identity.

Michigan State Basketball Next Season

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during the senior night ceremony after MSU's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fralick has consistently shown an ability to use the transfer portal effectively, finding players who can step in and fill roles left behind by graduation or departure. Her most recent addition is Wisconsin forward Alie Bisballe, the fourth portal addition this offseason. Fralick also landed 5-star center Lilly Williams, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan, giving the program an elite recruiting win that signals continued momentum on the trail.

With Hallock leading the way, Blair continuing to develop, and a fresh wave of portal additions and recruits joining the roster, Michigan State has the pieces to return to the NCAA Tournament and make a deep run. The program has not reached the Sweet 16 since 2009, and with the talent Fralick is assembling, next season could be the year that drought finally ends.