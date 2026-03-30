Why Lily Williams Is Cornerstone of Michigan State's Future

Michigan State women's basketball has only one recruit in the 2026 class, but Lilly Williams brings enormous potential as a day-one starter.

Williams is a 6-foot-6 five-star center from Farmington Hills, Michigan, and one of the most highly touted players in the 2026 high school class. Rivals ranks her 21st nationally, and 247Sports ranks her 30th, with both outlets listing her as a high four-star prospect. ESPN is higher on her, ranking Williams 15th overall and giving her a five-star rating.

Howell’s Lyla Valentine (20), Hannah Ralko (0), Lilly Williams (21), Gabby Piepho (13) and Norah Hull (12) walk onto the court after the final timeout during the fourth quarter of the KLAA girls conference championship game at Northville High School, Feb. 26, 2026. Howell upset No. 1 Belleville, 59-51. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Williams Brings to MSU

Williams is a defensive anchor who can also score in the paint using her length and size. This past season, she averaged a double-double with 17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds, while also posting an astounding 5.8 blocks per game. That is not a typo: 5.8 blocks per game.

Howell High School varsity basketball player Lilly Williams poses with her trophy in downtown Detroit on Monday, March 16, 2026, after being awarded 2026 Mick McCabe Miss Basketball winner. | Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams has had a unique high school journey. She was homeschooled and competed through the MHSAA before enrolling at Howell High School in Michigan this year to continue her athletic and academic career. In her first and only season at Howell, Williams earned the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the state of Michigan.

Williams at McDonald's All-American Game

Howell senior Lilly Williams received her McDonald's All-American jersey during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at Howell High School. | Dan Zeppa/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On February 2nd, the McDonald's All-American teams were announced, and Williams was named to the East squad. She is the first Spartan recruit since Sidney Cooks in 2017 to earn that distinction. While current Spartan Grace VanSlooten was selected to the game in 2022, she was committed to Oregon at the time before later transferring to Michigan State.

As players on both the boys and girls rosters have begun practicing ahead of Tuesday's game, Williams has been turning heads. She has displayed her defensive presence in the paint throughout the scrimmages, using her 6-foot-6 frame and long wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and deter scoring in the post.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during the senior night ceremony after MSU's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the offensive end, Williams has dominated her one-on-one matchups, proving difficult for any defender to handle down low.

Building Around a Franchise Piece

Howell's Lilly Williams, a Michigan State recruit, plays in her first high school game during a 59-17 victory at Grand Blanc on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | Dan Zeppa/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With forwards Grace VanSlooten, guard Theryn Hallock, and guard Jalyn Brown graduating, and three additional players entering the transfer portal , head coach Robyn Fralick faces a significant roster rebuild heading into next season. Fortunately, she has an ideal building block to work with.

Williams gives Michigan State a rare combination of length, defensive impact, and post scoring that can anchor the Spartans' lineup from day one. Her accolades, production, and McDonald's All-American performance all point to a player ready to make an immediate impact at the college level.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick communicates with players during the third quarter against Maryland on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a program navigating a transitional moment, landing a player of Williams' caliber in the 2026 class is not just a bright spot; it may be the foundation on which Fralick rebuilds Michigan State women's basketball.