The Departing Players for MSU Women's Basketball

A productive season for Michigan State women's basketball has come to a close.

The Spartans saw their season come to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to 4-seed Oklahoma, 77-71 . MSU was a 5-seed in March Madness this year and finished with 23 wins, both of which are the best marks for the team since being a 4-seed and reaching 25 victories in 2015-16.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during the senior night ceremony after MSU's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robyn Fralick has had her program on an upward trajectory after each of her first three seasons on the job at Michigan State. Multiple starters on this team have the opportunity to come back, and the program will also be adding five-star center Lilly Williams next season.

There are a handful of departing seniors, though. This list won't include seniors Theryn Hallock, Jalyn Brown, or Isaline Alexander, as they all could go for another season of eligibility, though that doesn't mean they'll all be back. Hallock played only eight seasons this year due to injury, Brown appeared in only seven games during her true freshman season at Louisville, and Alexander played in only three games during the 2023-24 season before missing the entirety of the following season.

Grace VanSlooten

Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten, left, slaps hands with Marah Dykstra after a play against Maryland during the second quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest name we know headed out the door is Grace VanSlooten , who will be looking to make a WNBA franchise happy pretty soon. She was Michigan State's leading scorer, blocker, and second-leading rebounder this season.

A former transfer from Oregon, VanSlooten averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks across her two seasons at MSU. Even with a high-end prospect like Williams coming in to help control the paint and low block, VanSlooten will definitely be missed.

Emma Shumate

Michigan State's Emma Shumate (5) shoots a three during a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Also heading out is sixth-woman Emma Shumate, who was the Spartans' top three-point shotmaker this season with 61 made threes at a percentage of 41.5%.

She transferred in from Ohio State at the same time as VanSlooten, carving out a nice role in MSU's rotation across two seasons. During her time in East Lansing, Shumate averaged 5.5 points per game.

Marah Dykstra

Michigan State's Marah Dykstra, left, is recognized during the senior night ceremony while walking with her mother after MSU's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capping off a nice collegiate career is Marah Dykstra, who transferred to Michigan State for her final year of eligibility from Montana State.

She started 10 games this season for the Spartans and averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. At her previous stop, she averaged double-digits in the scoring column during her sophomore and junior seasons, becoming an All-Big Sky selection twice.

Abbey Kimball

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Abbey Kimball (2) attempts a three point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A four-year Spartan, Abbey Kimball stuck it out at MSU despite a coaching change after her freshman year, and after going from a full-time starter as a sophomore during Fralick's first year to someone who got scarce minutes in the two years after that.

Across her time at Michigan State, Kimball ended up appearing in 86 games with 31 starts (all during her sophomore year), averaging 4.5 points and making 33.2% of her threes.