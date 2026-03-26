The Departing Players for MSU Women's Basketball
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A productive season for Michigan State women's basketball has come to a close.
The Spartans saw their season come to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to 4-seed Oklahoma, 77-71. MSU was a 5-seed in March Madness this year and finished with 23 wins, both of which are the best marks for the team since being a 4-seed and reaching 25 victories in 2015-16.
Robyn Fralick has had her program on an upward trajectory after each of her first three seasons on the job at Michigan State. Multiple starters on this team have the opportunity to come back, and the program will also be adding five-star center Lilly Williams next season.
There are a handful of departing seniors, though. This list won't include seniors Theryn Hallock, Jalyn Brown, or Isaline Alexander, as they all could go for another season of eligibility, though that doesn't mean they'll all be back. Hallock played only eight seasons this year due to injury, Brown appeared in only seven games during her true freshman season at Louisville, and Alexander played in only three games during the 2023-24 season before missing the entirety of the following season.
Grace VanSlooten
The biggest name we know headed out the door is Grace VanSlooten, who will be looking to make a WNBA franchise happy pretty soon. She was Michigan State's leading scorer, blocker, and second-leading rebounder this season.
A former transfer from Oregon, VanSlooten averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks across her two seasons at MSU. Even with a high-end prospect like Williams coming in to help control the paint and low block, VanSlooten will definitely be missed.
Emma Shumate
Also heading out is sixth-woman Emma Shumate, who was the Spartans' top three-point shotmaker this season with 61 made threes at a percentage of 41.5%.
She transferred in from Ohio State at the same time as VanSlooten, carving out a nice role in MSU's rotation across two seasons. During her time in East Lansing, Shumate averaged 5.5 points per game.
Marah Dykstra
Capping off a nice collegiate career is Marah Dykstra, who transferred to Michigan State for her final year of eligibility from Montana State.
She started 10 games this season for the Spartans and averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. At her previous stop, she averaged double-digits in the scoring column during her sophomore and junior seasons, becoming an All-Big Sky selection twice.
Abbey Kimball
A four-year Spartan, Abbey Kimball stuck it out at MSU despite a coaching change after her freshman year, and after going from a full-time starter as a sophomore during Fralick's first year to someone who got scarce minutes in the two years after that.
Across her time at Michigan State, Kimball ended up appearing in 86 games with 31 starts (all during her sophomore year), averaging 4.5 points and making 33.2% of her threes.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika