How Jeremy Fears Showed Intangible Growth in Latest Win

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo has challenged his player leadership this season, and for the most part, it has responded with great games.

The coach is never heistant to put his guys on the spot and have them develop under pressure, and the Spartans saw plenty of it as they struggled on the road against a young Rutgers team on Tuesday night. Yet, as the success on the floor wavered, and the Spartans escaped victorious, there was a small twist in Izzo's postgame demeanor.

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He was still unhappy with his team's overall effort, but he aslo made sure everyone knew of the growth he saw in redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears, beyond just another night in the box score.

"In the first half, he wasn't very good, but in the huddles he was very good," Izzo said. "That was the first time when he struggled that he really showed some leadership in those huddles and then sat that whole half. ... So, we grew in another way."



Fears' Growth

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) reacts during overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fears has been lauded as the next great Spartan leader for Izzo's teams since he committed to the program as a high schooler. He's quickly grown and shown promise with his on-court abilities, but being able to stay present and engaged when things weren't going his way sets him on another level.

He had just two points in the first half as MSU trailed the Scarlet Knights by nine. Yet, Fears found another gear in the second half, scoring 27 points to lead the Spartans to an overtime win and set a new personal career-high with 29 total. He also had nine assists and somehow survived the late stages of the win with four fouls, staying on the court when his team needed him the most.

Jeremy Fears Jr. went OFF on the road in @MSU_Basketball's comeback victory over Rutgers:



29 PTS

6-12 FG

9 AST



The difference maker for the Spartans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9i6fZmkhYp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 28, 2026

Real leaders grind it out when things aren't going as planned and find away to get it done, and that's what was the most impressive part of Fears' peformance. His leadership and self-awareness have led to huge steps forward.

"He said to me after the game, 'I just wasn't very good early,'" Izzo told the media. "He just wasn't pushing the ball, and he wasn't very good. We talked to him at halftime about it, and at the end, we just wanted the ball in his hands. ... Just having the ball in Jeremy's hands, he made some great decisions."



CLUTCH THREE FOR THE SPARTANS! @MSU_Basketball



Divine Ugochukwu drains it, and we have OT in Piscataway! pic.twitter.com/p4IGO7QVpx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 28, 2026

Those decisions included a late pass to the corner that led to a Divine Ugochukwu three-pointer to send the game to overtime. Without Fears stepping up, Michigan State was probably staring at a loss, but the Spartans have been improving just as he has, and his leadership was a big reason they came from behind to earn a win on Tuesday.

