How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State's Clash with Maryland

Michigan State basketball is looking to keep its hot streak going.

The 10th-ranked Spartans , 17-2 overall and 7-1 against Big Ten opponents, have won five in a row. All five of those games have been by double figures.

MSU's next task is a home matchup with Maryland (8-11 overall, 1-7 Big Ten). The Terrapins have lost 10 of their last 13. Their only conference victory was a home win over a Penn State squad that is 0-8 against Big Ten competition.

Here's how Michigan State fans can take on Saturday's matchup that will be nationally televised.

TV Info

Tip-Off: 12 p.m. ET (noon)

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play); Bill Raftery (analyst); Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 84 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Saturday's Matchup

This game will be a battle between two teams with some of the more experienced coaches in the Big Ten. Michigan State, of course, has Tom Izzo , who is in the middle of his 31st season leading the Spartans. Maryland has Buzz Williams, who is in his first season in charge of the Terrapins, but is in his 19th year as a Division I head coach. He previously spent one season at New Orleans, six leading Marquette, five at Virginia Tech, and then six at Texas A&M.

Kevin Willard was the previous coach at Maryland, but he ended up taking the job at Villanova after three seasons in College Park that featured two NCAA Tournament appearances. Year 1 under Williams hasn't gone as planned, but it has not helped that star player Pharrel Payne has been sidelined with an injury since mid-December.

Overall, Michigan State has controlled this series pretty well. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 17-8, and enter Saturday's game on an active, seven-game win streak. MSU is 14-6 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten, starting with the 2014-15 season.

Michigan State is also considered to be a heavy favorite to extend its win streak over the Terrapins to eight. KenPom gives the Spartans a whopping 96% chance to win on Saturday. Going off that metric, the only easier game remaining on the schedule is MSU's Senior Night game against Rutgers on March, where it currently is considered to have a 98% chance to win.

