3 Predictions for Michigan State's Game against Maryland

Michigan State is starting to build some real momentum.

The Spartans are up to 10th in the national rankings, holding a 17-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark during Big Ten play. MSU has won five games in a row ever since suffering its lone conference loss, a two-point defeat on the road at now-No. 7 Nebraska. All five of those wins have been by double digits as well.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Signs certainly point to Michigan State continuing that when it hosts Maryland (8-11 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for noon ET on CBS. The Terrapins' lone conference victory is a home win over Penn State --- the Nittany Lions are 127th on KenPom, as of Friday afternoon.

So, here are a few predictions for how the Spartans' game against Maryland will go:

Bounce-Back Day for Kohler

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One player who is looking to do better individually is Jaxon Kohler . After scoring at least 10 points during each of MSU's first 17 games this season, Kohler only scored nine points combined during the Spartans' two-game West Coast trip. He only played 22 minutes against Washington and 20 against Oregon .

Despite the recent slump, Kohler is still averaging 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Maryland is one of the smaller teams that Michigan State will face, so look for him to try to get physical on the interior on Saturday.

Maryland is Held Under 60

Dec 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) controls the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Xfinity Center. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Terrapins' offense is ranked 135th nationally on KenPom. Michigan State's defense is first. That side of the court is definitely going to be a mismatch that favors the Spartans on Saturday. The super frigid temperatures outside might dampen some spirits, but crowds are usually a bit more lively on weekend games, so that should also help MSU.

Maryland has scored at least 60 points in every game this season, but hasn't seen a defense like MSU's. If the Spartans control the pace, which they should, it's tough to see the Terrapins get much on the scoreboard against Michigan State, which is only allowing 0.91 points per possession during Big Ten play.

Double-Double for Carson Cooper

Michigan State's Carson Cooper dishes out a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during a game at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Rebounding should heavily be in favor of Michigan State during this game. MSU is third in the country in average rebounding margin (plus-13.4). Maryland is all the way down at 218th (plus-0.5).

This should mean a big game for Carson Cooper , who is coming off a 19-point, seven-rebound performance against Oregon. He's only had one double-double this season, a 16 and 16 game against Duke. With the Terrapins' current lack of size, I think he can get another one.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

