How To Watch, Listen to MSU Football's Game vs. Washington

Michigan State is 3-6 on the season, but it doesn't entirely feel like it anymore.

The Spartans are on the heels of a massive, much-needed program win at Michigan last week. It snapped MSU's overall six-game losing streak and broke a four-game streak against the Wolverines. The hope is that last Saturday's performance in the Big House can be an early breakthrough moment for Michigan State with Pat Fitzgerald . Washington (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) will be the first test of that.

TV Details

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) throws a pass during warm ups before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Official Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14 (adjusted from 4:15 p.m. ET)

Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX One

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play); Rhett Lewis (analyst); Caroline Hendershot (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State running back Kenneth Williams (32) runs with the ball against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

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SiriusXM: Channel 177/231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Glancing at Washington

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch reacts against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Huskies haven't entirely lived up to their own expectations this season. Washington began the year ranked 17th in the preseason AP Poll, but was out of the Top 25 by Week 3 after closer-than-expected wins against Washington State and Utah State. UW hasn't been ranked since.

What is sort of interesting is that Washington seems to play better on the road than at home this year. That's already weird, but it feels particularly interesting given how well-regarded the Huskies' home-field advantage is. UW is 2-1 on the road in 2026, with the wins coming at Purdue and Nebraska. The loss was a one-score game at current No. 18 USC. Washington is 0-3 at home during conference play.

Led by offensive play-calling head coach Jedd Fisch, Washington desires to air it out. Starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. throws the passes and is also a big running threat. He's thrown for 1,667 yards with 13 total touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams is actually dealing with some sort of injury, though he is considered probable to play on Saturday. Washington really struggles to run the ball, though, only netting 99.3 such yards per game (131st in the FBS).

Red zone offense will be a big factor in this game. Michigan State's offense did enough to beat Michigan, but it needs to turn some of those field goals into touchdowns. Washington's offense isn't exactly scary, but it's better than what MSU has. Fifteen points probably won't cut it this time.

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