USC vs. Indiana Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 11

The Indiana Hoosiers escaped with overtime wins against the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers in back-to-back weeks, but at the end of the day, they're 8-1 on the season and are well on their way to a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

A wrench could get thrown into their plans in Week 11 when they host the USC Trojans.

I have three bets locked in for this conference battle, so let's dive into them.

USC vs. Indiana Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

USC +260

Jayden Maiava OVER 232.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Anytime Touchdown (+300)

USC vs. Indiana Prediction

USC +260

In this week's edition of my favorite upset picks, I made the case for betting the Trojans to beat the Hoosiers outright:

I'm not a believer in this Indiana team, and the Hoosiers have proven over the past few weeks that they aren't the same team that won the National Championship a year ago. Jayden Maiava is the best player in this game, and that's enough for me to want to back the Trojans as underdogs. As a whole, USC ranks seventh in adjusted EPA per play and third in offensive success rate, including ranking second in dropback success rate.

That's going to go well for USC, with the Indiana secondary being one of its weakest units, ranking 28th in opponent EPA per pass. Bet the Trojans to pull off the upset.

USC vs. Indiana Best Prop Bets

Jayden Maiava OVER 232.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Indiana is an elite rush defense, but they're 29th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate, which could open the door for Jayden Maiava to have a big game. He and the Trojans' offense are ninth in EPA per pass and second in the country in pass success rate. He has passed for 233+ passing yards in eight of his nine starts this season, so I see no reason why he can't go over this total again this Saturday.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Anytime Touchdown (+300)

USC's top receiver, Trent Mosley, is set at +195 to score a touchdown on Saturday, while his teammate, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, is listed at +300. Those odds don't match up, in my opinion, considering Dixon-Wyatt has just as many receptions as Mosley, with 32, and he also has only two fewer touchdowns than Mosley. If you want to bet on a USC receiver to score a touchdown, Dixon-Wyatt is the much better option at 3-1.

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