How To Watch, Listen to MSU Football's Week 2 Game
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It's game day in East Lansing again.
Michigan State (1-0 overall) is looking for its second win against a MAC team in as many weeks against Eastern Michigan (1-1 overall, 1-0 MAC). The Spartans beat Toledo last Friday, Sept. 4, 30-20. EMU beat Sacramento State 28-17 during Week 0, and then fell 27-21 against San Jose State during Week 1. Here's how you can watch this in-state matchup:
TV Details
Kickoff: 3:38 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX Sports App
Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play); Matt Millen (analyst); Dannie Rogers (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 178 or 231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)
Series History Between MSU and Eastern Michigan
Michigan State has dominated the series against Eastern Michigan and beyond. The Spartans are 10-0 against the Eagles all-time. The very first game in 1898 was the only truly close one (11-6). MSU has won every single matchup since by at least 16 points.
This year's meeting is actually the first time the two programs have met since 2014. That was a complete blowout, with a final score of 73-14. Michigan State, ranked 11th at the time, was up 49-0 at halftime and scored the first 56 points of the game. Running back Delton Williams had 10 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns that day.
All-Time Results
Year
Result
Site
1898
11-6, MSU
Ypsilanti
1898
24-6, MSU
East Lansing
1899
18-0, MSU
Ypsilanti
1996
47-0, MSU
East Lansing
1999
51-7, MSU
East Lansing
2002
56-7, MSU
East Lansing
2006
52-20, MSU
East Lansing
2008
42-10, MSU
East Lansing
2012
23-7, MSU
East Lansing
2014
73-14, MSU
East Lansing
Storylines for Saturday's Game
The big storyline surrounding Saturday's game is the return to East Lansing for Eastern Michigan starting quarterback Noah Kim. He's in his second season as EMU's starter and in his seventh season of college football. The first four of those years were spent at Michigan State from 2020 to 2023. Kim started five games during that '23 season before going to Coastal Carolina in 2024 and then transferring again to Eastern Michigan in 2025.
EMU also has three other former Spartans on the roster: defensive back Caleb Coley, offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, and long snapper Reeves Taylor. The Eagles haven't necessarily been a slouch in these MAC vs. Power Four matchups in recent memory. Eastern Michigan has beaten Rutgers (2017), Purdue (2018), Illinois (2019), and Arizona State (2022) in the last decade.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika