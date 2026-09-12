How To Watch, Listen to MSU Football's Week 2 Game

It's game day in East Lansing again.

Michigan State (1-0 overall) is looking for its second win against a MAC team in as many weeks against Eastern Michigan (1-1 overall, 1-0 MAC). The Spartans beat Toledo last Friday, Sept. 4, 30-20. EMU beat Sacramento State 28-17 during Week 0, and then fell 27-21 against San Jose State during Week 1. Here's how you can watch this in-state matchup:

TV Details

Michigan State tight end Jayden Savoury readies to run out of the tunnel against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kickoff: 3:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX Sports App

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play); Matt Millen (analyst); Dannie Rogers (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic takes a snap against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 178 or 231 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 955

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Series History Between MSU and Eastern Michigan

Sep 20, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Ryan Brumfield (22) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Chris Frey (23) and defensive back Montae Nicholson (9) during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Spartans beat the Eagles 73-14. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State has dominated the series against Eastern Michigan and beyond. The Spartans are 10-0 against the Eagles all-time. The very first game in 1898 was the only truly close one (11-6). MSU has won every single matchup since by at least 16 points.

This year's meeting is actually the first time the two programs have met since 2014. That was a complete blowout, with a final score of 73-14. Michigan State, ranked 11th at the time, was up 49-0 at halftime and scored the first 56 points of the game. Running back Delton Williams had 10 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns that day.

All-Time Results

Year Result Site 1898 11-6, MSU Ypsilanti 1898 24-6, MSU East Lansing 1899 18-0, MSU Ypsilanti 1996 47-0, MSU East Lansing 1999 51-7, MSU East Lansing 2002 56-7, MSU East Lansing 2006 52-20, MSU East Lansing 2008 42-10, MSU East Lansing 2012 23-7, MSU East Lansing 2014 73-14, MSU East Lansing

Storylines for Saturday's Game

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big storyline surrounding Saturday's game is the return to East Lansing for Eastern Michigan starting quarterback Noah Kim . He's in his second season as EMU's starter and in his seventh season of college football. The first four of those years were spent at Michigan State from 2020 to 2023. Kim started five games during that '23 season before going to Coastal Carolina in 2024 and then transferring again to Eastern Michigan in 2025.

EMU also has three other former Spartans on the roster: defensive back Caleb Coley, offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, and long snapper Reeves Taylor. The Eagles haven't necessarily been a slouch in these MAC vs. Power Four matchups in recent memory. Eastern Michigan has beaten Rutgers (2017), Purdue (2018), Illinois (2019), and Arizona State (2022) in the last decade.