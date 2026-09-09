Matchups That Will Define Game Between MSU and Eastern Michigan

Michigan State is halfway through the "easy" portion of its schedule.

The Spartans had enough in them to avoid disaster against Toledo last Friday in a 30-20 win . Next up is another MAC opponent: Eastern Michigan (1-1 overall, 1-0 MAC). Here are a few different matchups and battles that will define the clash between East Lansing and Ypsilanti:

MSU QB Alessio Milivojevic vs. EMU QB Noah Kim

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic takes the snap on a play against Toledo’s during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks will be the defining storyline around this game. That's largely because EMU's quarterback, Noah Kim, played at MSU from 2020-23 and started a handful of games in 2023. Kim spent a year at Coastal Carolina in 2024 after leaving Michigan State before joining Eastern Michigan for the 2025 season. He led the MAC with 2,817 passing yards last year.

Alessio Milivojevic will be on the other side for the Spartans. He and Kim didn't overlap. Even when Milivojevic visited as a recruit shortly after Jonathan Smith was named head coach, Kim had already left for the portal. Quarterbacks Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt had also both departed. Milivojevic had committed to Ball State before Smith and Michigan State got involved in his recruitment just weeks before the early signing period.

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milivojevic got off to a good start during his first full season as MSU's starting quarterback, throwing for 247 yards and a touchdown against Toledo. He also completed 26 of his 34 passes, which is good for a 76.5 completion percentage.

Kim has thrown for 453 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception through Eastern Michigan's first two games of 2026, also completing 63.0% of his passes. Milivojevic is likely the stronger quarterback in this game, but Kim should have the added motivation of facing his former team, which can always add intrigue.

MSU WR Rodney Bullard Jr. vs. EMU CB Caleb Dobbs

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. delivered one of the game's most important performances on Friday. He caught seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and he also delivered during a very important two-point conversion. Bullard made a statement that he could be Michigan State's top receiving option out wide. He only got one start last year, and he took advantage with a 100-yard day against Minnesota.

The question is whether Bullard can keep producing the way he did against Toledo on a weekly basis. His likely matchup this Saturday will be Eastern Michigan's Caleb Dobbs, the Eagles' top corner. Dobbs had an interception during EMU's last game against San Jose State, and he's already racked up five pass defenses on the year in two games.

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) couldn't make the catch as Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive back Caleb Dobbs (17) defends in the first half at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to PFF, Dobbs has allowed seven completions on 13 targets this year across 82 coverage snaps. Those completions he's allowed have gone for 85 yards, just four after the catch, and two touchdowns (both against SJSU).

This season is the first year Dobbs has been a full-time starter at Eastern Michigan. He got 46 snaps off the bench during a game at Kentucky last year, allowing two catches for 49 yards on five targets. PFF gave Dobbs an overall grade of 57.0 for that game and a coverage grade of 53.0.

EMU WR Nick Devereaux vs. MSU CB Tre Bell

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tre Bell (3) tackles Toledo Rockets quarterback John Alan Richter (6) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once the Eagles have the ball, the key matchup will be Nick Devereaux vs. Tre Bell . Eastern Michigan holding onto Devereaux is a big deal, as he was central to EMU's offense last season. He led the team with 510 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, and instead of transferring to a bigger school for his fifth-year senior season, Devereaux stayed in Ypsi. He's got nine catches for 97 yards and one touchdown so far this year.

Tre Bell now seems to be Michigan State's CB1. That title seemed to be Charles Brantley's entering the season, but he had a rough go against the Rockets, allowing a 60-yard touchdown and getting flagged for defensive holding once on third down. Bell now seems like the top corner on the roster, and Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell very well could be CB2.

Toledo wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs (3) tries to make a catch against Michigan State cornerback Tre Bell (3) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Toledo, Eastern Michigan is probably going to have to throw the ball quite a bit to try and generate explosive plays in order to stick around for four quarters. Big Ten teams almost always have the advantage in the trenches against MAC teams, so the Eagles will need their skill guys to win their battles. Kim's first look will be at Devereaux a lot, so Bell's coverage on him will be a key point in this game.