How Every Other Team on MSU's Schedule Fared in Week 1

Week 1 has certainly been... interesting for Michigan State.

The Spartans began their season with a shaky 30-20 win over Toledo , but MSU wasn't the only team to struggle with a team that it's probably better than. Here's how each of Michigan State's remaining opponents did during Week 1:

Eastern Michigan: L, 27-21 vs. San Jose State

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eastern Michigan will actually come into Spartan Stadium next Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, BTN) with two games under its belt already. The Eagles started their season in Week 0 with a 28-17 win over Sacramento State, the MAC's newest team that just transitioned from the FCS to the FBS.

Week 1 wasn't as kind to EMU. It dropped a home game on the grey field in Ypsilanti to San Jose State, 27-21. Starting quarterback Noah Kim, a former Spartan, went 24-of-43 (55.8% completions) through the air for 174 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

(4) Notre Dame and Wisconsin: Sunday matchup

Head coach Marcus Freeman during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One game on Sunday's college football slate features two teams on Michigan State's schedule. No. 4 Notre Dame will face Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. MSU travels to face the Fighting Irish in South Bend during Week 3, and the Spartans face the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.

Nebraska: W, 49-21 vs. Ohio

Sep 5, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jamal Rule (25) runs against Ohio Bobcats defensive back Barry Dillon (8) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The score up there doesn't truly show how close this game was. Ohio looked like the better team against Nebraska for the first 1.5 quarters or so. The Cornhuskers only held a 14-13 lead at the half, and the Bobcats were within seven early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska stepped on the gas down the stretch, though, and pulled away with three touchdowns in the final quarter.

A couple of players on the Cornhuskers' offense stood out while watching this game. New quarterback Anthony Colandrea (UNLV transfer) looked good, but he seems prone to mistakes. Nebraska found a gem in true freshman running back Jamal Rule, a former three-star recruit who actually visited Michigan State at one point; he had 169 scrimmage yards and three total touchdowns in his collegiate debut. Wideout Jacory Barney Jr. is also electric with the ball in his hands.

Illinois: W, 42-23 vs. UAB

Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) scores a touchdown during the second half against the UAB Blazers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois also opened its season with an interesting game against UAB. The Fighting Illini were playing defense for most of the first half. UAB cut Illinois' lead to just one with 18 seconds to go in the first half on a 10-yard touchdown, but the Fighting Illini got those points on an end-of-half Hail Mary. Illinois dominated the second half to win the game rather comfortably.

Quarterback Katin Houser is the third of three former MSU starting quarterbacks whom the Spartans will face this season. Houser, who had a stint at East Carolina after leaving East Lansing, threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 attempts, with 13 completions in his return to the Big Ten.

Northwestern: W, 34-18 vs. South Dakota State

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) throws a pass intended for wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of former MSU quarterbacks, Aidan Chiles began his tenure at Northwestern with a victory over South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are an FCS foe, but a very worthy one. SDSU is ranked second in the FCS preseason rankings (only behind Montana State) and is likely better than the majority of the FBS teams in the Group of Six conferences.

Chiles started off the game with a bang, making his first-ever throw as a Wildcat a 71-yard strike to Griffin Wilde. Pass No. 2 was an 11-yard touchdown to Alex Honig. Chiles finished the day 14-of-24 (58.3% completions) through the air for 273 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

UCLA: W, 45-24 at Cal

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA started off its season, and the Bob Chesney era, with a big performance. The Bruins dominated late on Saturday to beat Cal on the road, outscoring the Golden Bears 21-0 during the fourth quarter.

The ground game was really working for UCLA during this one. The Bruins totaled 277 yards on the ground and 8.7 yards per carry. Running back Anthony Woods had 118 yards and two touchdowns, and Wayne Knight had 71 yards and three touchdowns. They both had just eight carries apiece, too.

(16) Michigan: W, 13-12 vs. Western Michigan

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a Hail Mary pass for a touchdown with no time on the clock to beat Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One second or no seconds left, arch-rival Michigan played pretty poorly on Saturday night against Western Michigan. A Hail Mary at the end doesn't change what happened during the first 59:59 (or perhaps 60:00) of game time. I'd guess Michigan falls outside the top 25 once the AP Poll is updated on Monday.

UM's offense couldn't get anything going after a clinical opening drive. Quarterback Bryce Underwood had similar issues to those that plagued him last year, with some poor footwork at times and one pick with seconds left in the first half that gifted WMU three points. Michigan also looked flat-out undisciplined, too, with multiple procedural penalties, turnovers, and a late hit.

(17) Washington: Plays Washington State on Sunday

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) is forced out of bounds by Boise State Broncos defensive back Jeremiah Earby (6) after a catching a pass in the second half of the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Sunday college game with a future Spartan opponent features No. 17 Washington against Washington State. That game is at 4 p.m. ET on NBC.

(2) Oregon: W, 34-27 vs. Boise State

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Oregon was also in an absolute dogfight with a Group of Six team. In fairness, Boise State is probably the Group of Six team and the most likely squad from there to get the bid into the CFP, but Oregon's mere one-score win was a real surprise.

The Ducks' offense still seemed to hum just fine. Dante Moore threw for 378 yards and three scores. They'll probably be fine, and MSU is still definitely a longshot to win this matchup in November.

Rutgers: L, 37-21 vs. UMass

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan's own little "Spartan Bob" moment saved the Wolverines from being Week 1's biggest loser. Instead, that crown goes to Rutgers, which got humiliated by UMass at home. The Minutemen led 30-7 early in the fourth, so that 16-point difference doesn't even show how lopsided this game was.

Losing to UMass isn't like losing to a regular Group of Six team. The Minutemen went 0-12 last year, and the program hasn't won more than four games since moving to the FBS in 2012. ESPN's SP+ metric power-rated UMass below D-II Ferris State and Grand Valley State entering the game, as well as one Division III and one NAIA team.