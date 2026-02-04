How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Game at Minnesota

Michigan State's resilience is set to be tested.

The 10th-ranked Spartans (19-3 overall, 9-2 Big Ten) are back in action after losing to then-No. 2 Michigan this past Friday. MSU has had four days to put itself back together and prepare for Wednesday's game against Minnesota (10-12, 3-8).

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. directs traffic during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Even though the Golden Gophers' record isn't impressive, it doesn't necessarily show the quality of their team. Minnesota is actually coming in on a seven-game losing streak, but it has either been tied or has had a lead at one point in the second half in every single one of those games. Popular analytics site KenPom ranks teams on their "luck." The Golden Gophers are 347th out of 365 Division I teams.

Here's how you can watch this game between Michigan State and Minnesota:

TV Info

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)

Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play); Jordan Taylor (analyst); Andy Katz (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 117 or 196 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on the Gophers

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved and assistant coaches react during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota is still in a bit of the rebuilding process. The Golden Gophers fired previous coach Ben Johnson after going 15-17 overall last year, with a 7-13 conference record. Minnesota hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2019 (where it lost to MSU in the second round), and this season will almost certainly be the program's ninth consecutive year with a losing record during Big Ten play.

This past offseason, the Gophers ended up getting former Colorado State head coach Niko Medved, who had led the Rams to March Madness three times in his last four years there. CSU reached the second round last year as a 12 seed and were also one stop away from the Sweet 16, but Maryland's Derik Queen hit a shot at the buzzer to end the Rams' season instead.

Leading the way now for Minnesota is Cade Tyson, who transferred in from North Carolina this past offseason. Tyson began at Belmont, where he averaged 15.0 points per game across two seasons there. He hardly played at UNC, though, and only averaged 2.6 points and 7.9 minutes per game last season.

Now, he's averaging 19.9 points per game at the Big Ten level. Tyson is fourth in the entire conference in scoring. He can really shoot it from deep, making 38.5% of his tries this season, with a career-wide number of 41.5%.

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Cade Tyson (10) drives the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game at Minnesota when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW