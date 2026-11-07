How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Rivalry Game at Michigan

It's the most important game every year for Michigan State.

The Spartans (2-6 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) are lining it up for their annual game against Michigan (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten), and it really might be the 2026 team's last chance to really give the MSU fanbase something to feel good about this year.

Here are the details on how you can watch the annual Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on television or listen to the game on the radio.

TV/Streaming Details

Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Official Kickoff Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock | Prices (live sports included): $12.99/month OR $129.99/year

Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Yogi Roth (analyst); Lewis Johnson (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 257 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 257

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

Glancing at Michigan

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan isn't exactly having the fall it has wanted, either. No other adjective really describes it besides weird: from the controversial Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan, the last-second loss to Iowa, to the benching of Bryce Underwood, to the clear lack of fit with new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Even then, the Wolverines still hold a pretty clear advantage in this one. Even though their offense is the third-worst in the Power Four in yards per game (MSU's is dead last), UM has gotten five wins on the back of an elite defense that ranks third in the country, with defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The key for Michigan has been figuring out the offensive side of the ball, because the talent is there with running backs Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter and wide receiver JJ Buchanan. A lot of the blame falls on offensive coordinator Jason Beck. He followed Whittingham from Utah and is believed to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football this year ($3 million).

Switching to freshman Tommy Carr and away from former mega-recruit Bryce Underwood at quarterback seems to have helped. He was a huge reason UM won at Rutgers last week with 318 total yards of offense, three total touchdowns, and no turnovers. The Wolverines scored 28 points in the one-score victory, the most they've gotten against a Power Four opponent so far this year.