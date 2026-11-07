How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Rivalry Game at Michigan
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It's the most important game every year for Michigan State.
The Spartans (2-6 overall, 0-5 Big Ten) are lining it up for their annual game against Michigan (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten), and it really might be the 2026 team's last chance to really give the MSU fanbase something to feel good about this year.
Here are the details on how you can watch the annual Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on television or listen to the game on the radio.
TV/Streaming Details
Official Kickoff Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
Streaming: Peacock | Prices (live sports included): $12.99/month OR $129.99/year
Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play); Yogi Roth (analyst); Lewis Johnson (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channel 257 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 257
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)
Glancing at Michigan
Michigan isn't exactly having the fall it has wanted, either. No other adjective really describes it besides weird: from the controversial Hail Mary to beat Western Michigan, the last-second loss to Iowa, to the benching of Bryce Underwood, to the clear lack of fit with new head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Even then, the Wolverines still hold a pretty clear advantage in this one. Even though their offense is the third-worst in the Power Four in yards per game (MSU's is dead last), UM has gotten five wins on the back of an elite defense that ranks third in the country, with defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
The key for Michigan has been figuring out the offensive side of the ball, because the talent is there with running backs Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter and wide receiver JJ Buchanan. A lot of the blame falls on offensive coordinator Jason Beck. He followed Whittingham from Utah and is believed to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football this year ($3 million).
Switching to freshman Tommy Carr and away from former mega-recruit Bryce Underwood at quarterback seems to have helped. He was a huge reason UM won at Rutgers last week with 318 total yards of offense, three total touchdowns, and no turnovers. The Wolverines scored 28 points in the one-score victory, the most they've gotten against a Power Four opponent so far this year.
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika