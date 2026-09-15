3 Biggest Storylines Surrounding MSU's Rivalry Game at Notre Dame

EAST LANSING -- Saturday's test at Notre Dame is important in more ways than one.

This should be the hardest game on Michigan State's schedule this year. It really doesn't get much tougher than a road game against the No. 3 team in the country. These are the biggest storylines surrounding the first "Battle for the Megaphone" since 2017.

60 Years Since 'The Game of the Century'

Nov 19, 1966; East Lansing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans running back Clint Jones (26) carries the ball against the Notre Dame Irish at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday will mark the 80th time MSU and Notre Dame have met in football. The most famous meeting came in 1966: a 10-10 tie in what became known as "The Game of the Century." The Spartans were No. 2 in the AP Poll, and the Fighting Irish were No. 1. Because of the tie, both programs shared the National Championship that season.

Michigan State had a 10-0 lead during the first half of that game, but Notre Dame was able to come back. The Fighting Irish had the ball last and could've gone for the win, but Ara Parseghian opted to play it conservatively and go for the tie.

Nov 19, 1966; East Lansing, MI, USA: FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans quarterback (16) Jim Raye at the line of scrimmage against the Notre Dame Irish. Notre Dame and Michigan State played to a tie 10-10 at Spartans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports © copyright Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, this is a storied rivalry and one that in the future I wish we could do yearly," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday. "Scheduling is a pain in the neck for everybody, but it's always great to have your rivalry games on the schedule. Then obviously it's the 60th anniversary of the '66 team. Those two great '65 and '66 teams, but the '66 team played in 'The Game of the Century.' So great rivalry, great tradition, and I'm just honored to be a part of it."

Measuring Stick Game

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, left, and quarterback CJ Carr (13) celebrate after winning a NCAA football game 52-0 against Rice at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Want to know how Michigan State stacks up against the rest of the country? Put it up against one of the best teams in the nation. Notre Dame was on the shortlist of national title contenders entering the season, and it has played like it to start the year. The Fighting Irish rolled over Wisconsin at Lambeau Field, 41-13, and then took care of its business and then some against Rice, 52-0.

A successful Saturday this week doesn't even really need to come with a win attached. Obviously, one would like to see MSU aim for the upset, but if the game is close at halftime or in the third quarter, that's a good sign for what's to come, with nobody currently ranked higher than 19th (Michigan) left on the schedule for the rest of the season.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald greets players on the sidelines against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"It's why you want to come and play in the Big Ten," Fitzgerald said. "You want to play in big games... I want to go see really good games, and as a coach, I want to go compete in those games. I do appreciate the effort level in our games against Toledo and Eastern Michigan. I thought they were really tough tests for us in Year 1, but we're not playing Indiana this year. That would be a huge challenge."

"We're not playing Ohio State this year. That would be a huge challenge -- or Iowa or other teams... I want to play Big Ten-level games, and Notre Dame is obviously a Big Ten-level and beyond game. It's a national power. I like that, and as a fan, I would love that."

How Possible Is an Upset?

Notre Dame's last second field goal attempt is blocked to give Northern Illinois the 16-14 win in a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame, deservedly so, is the heavy, heavy favorite to win this game. There may not be a soul outside of the Michigan State football building that truly believes the Spartans will come out victorious in this one. That doesn't mean an upset isn't possible, though. The Fighting Irish have had a bad habit of early-season stumbles.

Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois in 2024 while ranked fifth in the nation and still made the national title game. Two years before that, the Fighting Irish lost to Marshall while they were ranked eighth in the country. Weirder things have happened, and worse teams than this MSU team have walked into South Bend and come out with a shocking upset victory.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during the Spartans' first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans are a long shot in this one, but this is the best opportunity they'll get this year to prove they've turned themselves around. Northwestern's 1995 team, which featured Fitzgerald at linebacker, started its Cinderella run to the Rose Bowl with a road win at then-No. 9 Notre Dame.

This game is basically the first "real" game of the Fitzgerald era. Toledo and EMU count as wins, but they're preseason exhibitions and small potatoes compared to what Michigan State is up against this week.