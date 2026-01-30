How to Watch, Listen to Top-10 MSU-Michigan Matchup

There are not many days on the Michigan State sports calendar more important than this one.

MSU. Michigan . Breslin Center. Not many more words need to be said. Now, add in the importance this game has to the Spartans' Big Ten title hopes, and that it's No. 3 UM against No. 7 MSU, and the game only feels more exciting.

Michigan State has taken down the Wolverines four consecutive times. When the game has been in East Lansing, the Spartans have won seven in a row and haven't lost since 2018. MSU's Tom Izzo enters Friday night with a 36-16 record against Michigan, which includes a two-game sweep last year during UM coach Dusty May's first season in Ann Arbor.

Friday's game is the 197th meeting all-time. It's also the lowest combined ranking (10) between these two programs. Here's how you can watch:

TV Info

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play); Bill Raftery (analyst); Allison Williams (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 84 or on the SiriusXM app.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Friday's Matchup

Expect this game to be a defensive slugfest. On KenPom, Michigan State is the No. 1 defensive team in the entire country. Just behind the Spartans in second is... Michigan. Throw in the physicality that always gets added for fierce rivalry games, and a situation where the game is "first to 50 wins" wouldn't seem that surprising.

The defense is what will allow Michigan State to compete with anybody. MSU's offense is just 43rd nationally on KenPom, but that offense only needs to score so much when the defense is that good. MSU's only two losses are to currently fourth-ranked Duke and No. 5 Nebraska --- during those games, the Spartans only allowed 66 and 58 points during those games.

Another big key for Michigan State will be controlling the pace. Not many teams get on the fastbreak better than the Spartans, but when that immediate opportunity is not there, MSU usually uses most of the shot clock.

Michigan is more likely to shoot earlier in the shot clock. The average UM offensive possession is just 14.7 seconds long, the fourth-quickest in the country. For Michigan State, it's 17.7 seconds, which is down at 207th nationally.

