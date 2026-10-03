How To Watch, Listen to MSU's Week 5 Road Game at Wisconsin

Michigan State football needs to show some response again.

The Spartans (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) have lost back-to-back games by three possessions each, and the team's number of players on the availability/injury report has piled up. This is the first game of the Pat Fitzgerald era in which MSU faces serious adversity, and a team with lots of momentum in Wisconsin (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) is waiting. Here's how you can watch.

Kickoff Time, TV Info

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Official Kickoff Time: 12:31 p.m. ET (11:31 a.m. local)

Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX One

Announcers: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play); Jake Butt (analyst); Brooke Fletcher (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic calls for the snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Sep. 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 257 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 257

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)

What To Know About Wisconsin

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell walks on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The vibes in Madison are suddenly pretty good for the first time in a few years after the Badgers' upset win over then-No. 13 Penn State on the road last week. Wisconsin came back from down 17 in that game, taking its first lead of the game with 1:13 left on a 72-yard touchdown from tight end Jacob Harris.

Wisconsin's offense got it done when it mattered against the Nittany Lions, but the defense looks like the Badgers' strong suit this year. They've got two very good linebackers in Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, a solid defensive line, and an impressive cornerback in Javan Robinson. Former longtime Spartan assistant Mike Tressel is the defensive coordinator, and his defense really won that game in Happy Valley more than the offense did.

Sep 26, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to throw a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reason why Wisconsin was down 17 was because of a pick-six thrown by quarterback Colton Joseph, who also threw one of those in the team's season opener vs. Notre Dame. Joseph brings a similar experience to Wisconsin fans as Aidan Chiles did for MSU fans: he'll do some amazing, impressive stuff sometimes, but also make some pretty bad decisions at other times.

Joseph already has five picks this year, three of them coming last week. His legs are also a massive factor, à la Chiles. He ran for just over 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns at Old Dominion last year, and Michigan State DC Joe Rossi said this week that he's anticipating some designed quarterback runs. Joseph's top receiver, Tyrell Henry, is also a former Spartan. He's got 24 catches for 307 yards and a touchdown.