Instant Analysis of MSU's First Availability Report vs. Wisconsin
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Quite a bit was in the air around Michigan State's Wednesday night availability report, which definitely isn't a good thing.
The Spartans have lost two games in a row to drop to 2-2 overall and 0-1 against Big Ten competition this year. MSU's next game is against Wisconsin (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) on the road. Here are all the names on both teams' availability reports on Wednesday night.
Michigan State Availability Report
Out
RB Cam Edwards (season), CB NiJhay Burt, CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell, FB Jay Coyne, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joey Caudill
Doubtful
LB Jordan Hall
Questionable
CB Tre Bell, LB Cam Stodghill, LB Dion Crawford, LB Brady Pretzlaff, OL Conner Moore, OL Eli Bickel, Cal Thrush
Wisconsin Availability Report
Out
CB Cai Bates, WR Jaylon Domingeaux, OL Michael Roeske
Questionable
RB Abu Sama III, RB Bryan Jackson II, RB Mason Lane
Probable
OL Emerson Mandell, TE Ryan Schwendeman, P Sean West
Notable Names on Report for MSU
The big and unfortunate addition to the availability report is running back Cam Edwards, who was ruled out for the season by head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday. Edwards took a hit to his right knee against Nebraska and left the field on the injury cart following a visit to the medical tent. He finished his season with 304 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in four games.
Edwards' replacement is expected to be Jaziun Patterson, who transferred to MSU from Iowa this past offseason. Patterson ran it well while he filled in for Edwards against the Cornhuskers, and now he'll be asked to keep it up for the final eight games of the season. Marvis Parrish and Brandon Tullis could also see their roles increase, too.
What also really sticks out is that a massive chunk of Michigan State's entire linebacker corps is on the availability report, but not necessarily ruled out. Star linebacker Jordan Hall is doubtful to play against the Badgers, but it's really good news that he's not immediately being ruled out after leaving on the cart against Nebraska following the very first play of the third quarter. Brady Pretzlaff, Cam Stodghill, and Dion Crawford are all questionable.
Tyran Chappell, the team's most reliable corner, being ruled out is also a minor surprise. He'd been listed as questionable in the lead-up to the Nebraska game. Fellow corner Tre Bell's status, currently also questionable, is also something to watch. Starting left guard Conner Moore's progress toward a return is also going to be important. He got hurt on the same play Edwards did and was on the sidelines in street clothes during the second half.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika