Instant Analysis of MSU's First Availability Report vs. Wisconsin

Quite a bit was in the air around Michigan State's Wednesday night availability report, which definitely isn't a good thing.

The Spartans have lost two games in a row to drop to 2-2 overall and 0-1 against Big Ten competition this year. MSU's next game is against Wisconsin (3-1 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) on the road. Here are all the names on both teams' availability reports on Wednesday night.

Michigan State Availability Report

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards runs for a gain against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out

RB Cam Edwards (season), CB NiJhay Burt, CB Keshawn Williams, CB Tyran Chappell, FB Jay Coyne, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joey Caudill

Doubtful

LB Jordan Hall

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall drops back into coverage on a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Questionable

CB Tre Bell, LB Cam Stodghill, LB Dion Crawford, LB Brady Pretzlaff, OL Conner Moore, OL Eli Bickel, Cal Thrush

Wisconsin Availability Report

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers football helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

CB Cai Bates, WR Jaylon Domingeaux, OL Michael Roeske

Questionable

RB Abu Sama III, RB Bryan Jackson II, RB Mason Lane

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III (3) celebrates scoring a 72-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against during their football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Probable

OL Emerson Mandell, TE Ryan Schwendeman, P Sean West

Notable Names on Report for MSU

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles defensive back Rayquan Adkins (25) tries to take the ball from Michigan State Spartans running back Cam Edwards (0) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big and unfortunate addition to the availability report is running back Cam Edwards , who was ruled out for the season by head coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday. Edwards took a hit to his right knee against Nebraska and left the field on the injury cart following a visit to the medical tent. He finished his season with 304 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in four games.

Edwards' replacement is expected to be Jaziun Patterson, who transferred to MSU from Iowa this past offseason. Patterson ran it well while he filled in for Edwards against the Cornhuskers, and now he'll be asked to keep it up for the final eight games of the season. Marvis Parrish and Brandon Tullis could also see their roles increase, too.

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall leaves the field in a cart after an injury against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What also really sticks out is that a massive chunk of Michigan State's entire linebacker corps is on the availability report, but not necessarily ruled out. Star linebacker Jordan Hall is doubtful to play against the Badgers, but it's really good news that he's not immediately being ruled out after leaving on the cart against Nebraska following the very first play of the third quarter. Brady Pretzlaff, Cam Stodghill, and Dion Crawford are all questionable.

Tyran Chappell, the team's most reliable corner, being ruled out is also a minor surprise. He'd been listed as questionable in the lead-up to the Nebraska game. Fellow corner Tre Bell's status, currently also questionable, is also something to watch. Starting left guard Conner Moore's progress toward a return is also going to be important. He got hurt on the same play Edwards did and was on the sidelines in street clothes during the second half.