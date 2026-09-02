Ball State vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

Despite losing in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, the Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the 2026 college football season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

They'll begin their season with what should be a cakewalk for them when they face the Ball State Cardinals in a MAC vs. Big Ten Week 1 showdown.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Ball State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Ball State +49.5 (-108)

Ohio State -49.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Ball State N/A

Ohio State N/A

Total

OVER 56.5 (-105)

UNDER 56.5 (-115)

Ball State vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Ball State record: 0-0

Ohio State record: 0-0

Ball State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Ball State is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Ball State's last 10 games

Ohio State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Ohio State's last 10 games

Ball State vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Julian Sayin, QB - Ohio State Buckeyes

Julian Sayin will enter the season as Ohio State's starting quarterback and one of the best at his position in the country. He completed 77% of his passes last season for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. If he repeats that level of play this season, there's no reason why Ohio State isn't a national championship contender this year.

Ball State vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

Ball State was one of the worst statistical teams in the country last season, and I don't think they did enough this offseason to make me think they can hang with Ohio State. Their offense ranked 135th in EPA per play and 136th in offensive success rate. They only replaced three starting positions in the transfer portal, so I don't expect them to improve much in 2026.

Little needs to be said about Ohio State in this game. They can win this game by as much as they want, so I won't be afraid to lay the points.

Pick: Ohio State -49.5 (-113) via Caesars

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